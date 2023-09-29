Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House to vote on CR funding bill as government faces likely shutdown this weekend

CR bill faces uncertain odds as government hurdles toward shutdown at midnight Sunday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A short-term government funding bill with uncertain odds is set to get a House vote today, as the federal government hurdles toward a likely partial shutdown this weekend. 

The House Rules Committee is meeting this morning on a combined stopgap funding bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), and border security legislation that would keep the government funded for 45 days.

It is expected to cut government spending by about 8% for that duration and include measures from the House GOP’s H.R. 2 border security bill, minus its eVerify provision.

HOUSE FINALLY PASSES KEY SPENDING HURDLE AFTER WEEK OF GOP INFIGHTING

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters outside the Speakers Balcony at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters on Thursday that the bill would also create a commission to study the federal debt. 

The bill is scheduled to pass a procedural hurdle later this morning, followed by a final House-wide vote — but its success is uncertain.

GOP NEGOTIATORS HIT BACK AT REPUBLICAN REBELS AS SHUTDOWN THREAT LOOMS: 'EMPOWERING SCHUMER'

Several GOP hardliners — including Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Matt Gaetz. R-Fla., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., among others — are staunchly opposed to any kind of CR on principle, arguing that it just extends the previous Democrat-controlled Congress’ priorities. 

Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

McCarthy and his allies have expressed frustration at the holdouts and accused them of giving Democrats more leverage to pass a spending bill without conservative priorities. 

"I think it'll happen. Now, whether it passes is a different story," one GOP lawmaker said of the vote. "But at least let people be on record on whether they support a shutdown and keeping the border open."

HOUSE LAWMAKERS MOVE TO PROTECT MILITARY PAY FROM LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Making matters more complicated for the speaker, however, is a letter sent to him by members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on Thursday demanding a plan for the full fiscal year while threatening to withhold support for the CR until McCarthy provides answers.

Freedom Caucus

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks during the House Freedom Caucus news conference to oppose the debt limit deal outside of the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"No Member of Congress can or should be expected to consider supporting a stop-gap funding measure without answers to these reasonable questions," the letter said.

Meanwhile, the Democrat-controlled Senate is working on advancing its own CR, which could get a vote this weekend. That bill would simply extend this year's funding levels for a short duration while also providing billions for U.S. disaster relief and Ukraine aid.

