House expected to try again on disaster bill stalled by lone GOP rep

The House on Tuesday is expected to try again to move a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill, days after it was unexpectedly stalled by a lone Republican congressman.

There are few House members in Washington because of the Memorial Day recess, but the chamber is expected to meet at 2 p.m. ET for a brief session. Fox News is told the House will again try to move the bill.

The bill had cleared the Senate 85-8 earlier last week, and the House attempted to move the measure via unanimous consent -- meaning it required everyone present had to agree to it.

However, Texas Rep. Chip Roy objected to the speeding the measure through the nearly-empty chamber, complaining it wasn’t paid for and that lawmakers should actually vote on a bill that spends such a large amount of taxpayer money. He also objected to the decision not to include President Trump’s $4.5 billion request for funding for the migrant crisis on the southern border.

"It is a bill that includes nothing to address the international emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border," Roy said.

Roy’s objection derailed the vote, and delayed the vote potentially until early June. The president can’t sign the legislation until both the House and Senate have agreed to it. Trump had indicated he would sign the measure, tweeting last week: "The U.S. Senate has just approved a 19 Billion Dollar Disaster Relief Bill, with my total approval. Great!"

Democrats were furious at Roy, with House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., saying in a statement it is "deeply disappointing that House Republicans are now making disaster victims wait even longer to get the help they need."

Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., who made the unanimous consent request, chatted with Roy just before the session on Friday morning.

“He came up to graciously inform me he was going to object because he wanted the President’s border request to be included,” said Shalala. “This is not the way our government should work. We’re ready to work in the House in a bipartisan way. The same as the Senate was ready to go. One individual. His position is irresponsible.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., had intimated last week that “we will take action as early as next week when the House meets again during pro forma,” in a reference to the short sessions including Tuesday's.

The move to punt on the bill is politically risky for Republicans as much of the money will go to pro-Trump areas in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa and Nebraska. Some will also go to the rebuilding of military facilities. If Roy or other Republicans block the bill a second or a third time, then Democrats will likely accuse Republicans of obstructionism.

Democrats won further aid for Puerto Rico, but talks over money for the border crisis broke down after Democrats demanded conditions be placed on money to provide shelter for those seeking asylum.

The Associated Press reported that House liberals demanded a provision to tighten up language that blocks the Department of Homeland Security from getting information from the Department of Health and Human Services to help track illegal immigrants if they care for minors who arrive at the border.

Trump took credit for the disaster aid bill in a trip to Florida, and brushed off the failure to include border security money.

"Well, we're going to get the immigration money later, according to everybody," Trump said. "I have to take care of my farmers with the disaster relief."

