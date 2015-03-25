House Stays In Session One More Day

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer just announced on the floor that the House will be in session Wednesday.

Hoyer says that after talking to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid he has been assured that there is a "high likelihood" that there will be a vote on the 9/11 Health and Compensation Act in the Senate tomorrow.

Accordingly, Hoyer has asked the House to stay for a corresponding vote on that bill. He says that will be the last thing they do before leaving for good.