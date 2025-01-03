House Republicans rejoice over quick speaker vote with only one defector

Republicans in the House of Representatives cheered the re-election of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., during the first round of votes Friday, after successfully avoiding the lengthy speaker vote process former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., endured ahead of the 118th Congress in early 2023.

"Congratulations to my friend @SpeakerJohnson! We’re fired up and ready to work with President Trump to Make America Great Again!" House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote on X after the successful vote.

Johnson was elected to serve as speaker again by a vote of 218-215-1, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., the only Republican who opposed Johnson's election.

'LIVES DEPEND ON IT': REPUBLICANS PUSH FOR PROMPT TRUMP CONFIRMATIONS IN WAKE OF NEW ORLEANS ATTACK

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said on X: "Congratulations to @SpeakerJohnson on his re-election to lead our conference through the 119th Congress. Under his leadership, House Republicans are ready to work with President @realDonaldTrump to fix our economy, secure our borders, unleash American energy, and lower taxes for hardworking families. The American people are counting on us, and the @HouseGOP will deliver."

Initially, it looked like Johnson would fall short of the necessary votes to be elected on the first ballot after Republican representatives Keith Self of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina first voted for different candidates. However, the two ultimately switched their votes for Johnson before the tally was officially closed.

Several Republicans pointed out their ability to get it done on the first ballot after it took 15 ballots in 2023 to elect McCarthy.

MIKE JOHNSON GETS PUBLIC GOP SENATE SUPPORT AHEAD OF TIGHT HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE

"Victory on the first ballot. As the Chairwoman of the unified House Republican Conference, I can say proudly, that we are ready to govern," House GOP conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said on X.

In his own post, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wrote, "First day. First ballot. Time to get to work on behalf of the American people."

While Johnson was able to win re-election on the first ballot, it didn't come without significant uncertainty. A number of Republicans, including members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, did not initially cast votes when their names were called, putting Johnson's speakership at risk.

HEALTHY LIVING, PARTY UNITY, AND 'TIME TO SMELL THE ROSES': CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS' NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Michael Cloud, R-Texas; Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md.; Chip Roy, R-Texas; and Mike Waltz, R-Fla., did not vote at first during the roll call.

After the initial roll call, each of the representatives voted in favor of Johnson, to the surprise of some.

"Today, we voted for Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House because of our steadfast support of President Trump and to ensure the timely certification of his electors," Harris wrote on X afterward.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a member and former chairman of the HFC, said on X, "While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda.

BERNIE SANDERS PLANS TO SPEARHEAD LEGISLATION ON KEY TRUMP PROPOSAL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must: - Secure our southern border - Institute commonsense House rules - Cut unbridled federal spending - Eliminate harmful and costly regulations - Reverse insane Biden policies like Green New Deal handouts - Implement a Congressional stock trade ban. We have a mandate from the American People. These policies are necessary to save our Country."

"Congratulations, @SpeakerJohnson. I look forward to working with you to accomplish the legislative goals of President Trump in the coming days," Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., another HFC member, wrote on X.