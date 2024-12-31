JOHNSON, SCALISE, EMMER, McCLAIN: Congress must deliver President Trump's agenda quickly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The greatest nation in the history of the world has just endured four years of devastating inflation, a wide-open border, failure on the global stage, rising crime, rejection of common sense, and a steady diet of radical woke ideology. But six weeks ago, the American people boldly proclaimed we’ve had enough. Seventy-seven million voters delivered President-elect Donald Trump a landslide political victory. He won the popular vote, captured every swing state and earned an undeniable mandate to restore American strength and prosperity.

Republicans were also given control of both chambers of Congress to help President Trump implement his America First agenda starting day one. The terrible failures of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must be addressed immediately.

The American people cannot afford to wait for relief when their lives and livelihoods are at stake. As the Republican leadership in Congress, we have prepared an aggressive plan to remove any roadblocks and provide a glidepath for President Trump’s reforms and policy agenda. He will use his executive authority to quickly triage many of the crises left by the Biden administration, but President Trump’s legacy, and transformational change, must be cemented by Congress.

With a unified legislative branch, we will hit the ground running from the moment the 119th Congress begins. Over the past year, while media pundits scoffed at the notion of a Republican-controlled Washington, House Republicans prepared for this opportunity. We took the lead in drafting legislative solutions to end the border catastrophe, restore American energy dominance, cut taxes for families and job creators, and restore common sense. And during the campaign cycle, we explained how our principles and ideas can help President Trump turn the country around.

To implement that vision, we must remain united. Despite the popularity of President-elect Trump’s campaign promises, Congressional Democrats will do everything they can to stop us. Every major decision will require near unanimity from House Republicans. We have neither time nor votes to spare.

President Trump’s return to D.C. in 2025 will be very different from his first arrival in 2017 and the landscape is vastly different now than it was eight years ago.

Republicans in Congress campaigned on President Trump’s America First agenda, his cabinet selections and transition operation are supported by the people, world leaders and even former political opponents are embracing his return to office, and House leaders have been working for months with President Trump’s team to ensure we are in lock step on the policy prescriptions necessary to pull America back from the brink.

Consider the budget reconciliation process as evidence. In 2017, Congressional Republicans had major differences about the size and scope of the legislation. Failure to properly plan limited the President’s ability to deliver on his agenda. This time we have developed an agenda full of ideas that a majority of Americans from across the country have already endorsed. The only thing that can stand in the way of legislative success is Congress itself.

Through reconciliation, we will work to ensure President Trump has every resource available to reverse the deadly surge of illegal aliens that have invaded our nation and wreaked havoc in our communities. We will prevent the largest tax hike in U.S. history. We will revive the economy and reduce the inflation of Bidenomics. We will restore America’s energy dominance and dismantle the destructive Green New Deal. And we will reduce the size and scope of government and make it more efficient and accountable again.

There is good reason for the tangible excitement and sense of renewed hope in the country. The American people are ready to stop losing and start winning again, and now is the time.

It is a new day in our country and we have laid the foundation in Congress for President Trump to come roaring back. No one expects our transformational agenda to be easy, but nothing worthwhile ever is.

We are ready for this fight to make America great again. And we will.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise represents Louisiana’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer represents Minnesota’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Conference Chair Lisa McLain represents Michigan’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.