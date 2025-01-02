Mike Johnson gets public GOP Senate support ahead of tight House speaker vote

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., received public support from Republicans in the Senate as he faces an uncertain vote Friday to determine whether he will maintain the role in the new Congress.

"My friend [Johnson] has done an incredible job in the House, and I’m glad he’s at the helm there as Congress looks forward to growing our economy and safeguarding our communities in the new year," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on X.

Johnson also got the backing of the other member of Lousiana's Senate delegation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. "I agree with President Trump that [Johnson] is the right man to lead. He’s a committed conservative and a man of integrity," he wrote on X, referencing President-elect Donald Trump's recent endorsement.

During the last-minute government-spending fight last month, most Republican senators were careful not to call for Johnson's replacement. However, that didn't stop others, such as Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, from suggesting that someone else would do a better job.

"Technically, the rules of the House—I don't think you have to be a member of the House to be speaker. And other people talked about it," Paul told reporters in December. He noted that he has previously gotten stray votes to be speaker, as has Trump.

"And so, we'll leave it open to interpretation. I think that, hey, seriously, Elon Musk is having an impact."

When asked about his confidence in Johnson, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., sidestepped, saying, "I can't make a decision. I don't know him that well. He's got to work with everybody else. He doesn't have to work with us."

Since the House speaker will be selected solely by the lower chamber, few Republican senators are expected to weigh in publicly. But the fact that some have is notable in and of itself.

In order to be elected as the speaker of the House, a member must get a majority of the votes cast. Depending on whether all House members are there, how many vacancies there are, and whether anyone chooses to vote "present," thereby lowering the majority threshold, Johnson could be in a situation where he can only afford to lose one GOP vote.

There are still several House members that have said they are unsure whether they will back Johnson.

Additionally, at least one Republican lawmaker is a "no," even after Trump's endorsement.

"I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote on X. "We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget."

The speaker vote is set to take place on Friday to set the new Congress in motion.