House Republicans give California medical schools two-week deadline in antisemitism probe

House Republicans are demanding that California's top medical schools hand over years' worth of internal documents as part of an investigation into alleged antisemitism at the institutions.

House Education and Workforce Committee chairman Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., set a two-week deadline in letters to the University of California Los Angeles and UC San Francisco medical schools. The House is investigating how the universities responded to reports of Jewish people "experiencing hostility and fear" on their campuses.

Walberg's letter demands the universities turn over "all documents and communications" since Sept. 1, 2021, relating to reports or complaints of antisemitic incidents. It demands that they include "any communications among administrators or staff regarding the complaint."

"The Committee has become aware that Jewish students, faculty, and patients have been experiencing hostility and fear at the university, and it has not been demonstrated that the university has meaningfully responded to address and mitigate this problem," Walberg asserted in the letter.

The letter to UCSF cites incidents such as Jewish students testifying to the committee that they have "concealed aspects of their Jewish identity" while attending the university.

In another instance, a student allegedly told a Jewish student that "Jews control the banks." A lab technician allegedly told the same Jewish student that Israel deserved what happened on October 7, according to the letter.

Walberg also sent a similar letter to the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

The House investigation is separate from the Trump administration's scrutiny of antisemitism allegations at UCLA. President Donald Trump's administration has already suspended $584 million in federal grants from UCLA after the Justice Department announced it found the school violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The administration said earlier this month that it is seeking $1 billion from UCLA to settle discrimination and antisemitism allegations in exchange for restoring the federal funds.

The proposed agreement, sent to the school on August 8, requires UCLA to pay the federal government $1 billion over multiple installments, along with establishing a $172 million claims fund for alleged victims of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, UC President James Milliken said the university system had received the document with the offer and was reviewing it.

"Earlier this week, we offered to engage in good-faith dialogue with the (Justice) Department to protect the university and its critical research mission," Milliken said at the time. "As a public university, we are stewards of taxpayer resources, and a payment of this scale would completely devastate our country’s greatest public university system as well as inflict great harm on our students and all Californians."

"Americans across this great nation rely on the vital work of UCLA and the UC system for technologies and medical therapies that save lives, grow the U.S. economy and protect our national security."

"Demanding $1 billion from a publicly-funded, leading research institution is a misuse of tax dollars that will hurt the University’s mission of serving students and the public," he said in a statement. "UCLA, and the larger UC system, has taken meaningful steps to make it clear that combating antisemitism and protecting Jewish students, faculty, and community members on campus is a top priority."

In July, UCLA agreed to pay $6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Jewish students and faculty members over the school's handling of anti-Israel protests, including allowing protesters to ban Jews from a part of the campus known as a "Jew Exclusion Zone."

UCLA, UCSF and UICM did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

