Trump administration demands $1B settlement from UCLA over campus antisemitism claims

The Trump administration is seeking $1 billion from UCLA to settle discrimination and antisemitism allegations in exchange for restoring more than half a billion dollars in frozen grant funding to the university.

The proposed agreement sent to the school Friday requires UCLA to pay the federal government $1 billion over multiple installments, along with establishing a $172 million claims fund for alleged victims of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

The Trump administration has already suspended $584 million in federal grants from UCLA after the Justice Department announced it found the school violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, UC President James Milliken said the university system had received the document with the offer and was reviewing it.

"Earlier this week, we offered to engage in good-faith dialogue with the (Justice) Department to protect the university and its critical research mission," Milliken said. "As a public university, we are stewards of taxpayer resources, and a payment of this scale would completely devastate our country’s greatest public university system as well as inflict great harm on our students and all Californians.

"Americans across this great nation rely on the vital work of UCLA and the UC system for technologies and medical therapies that save lives, grow the U.S. economy and protect our national security."

"Demanding $1 billion from a publicly-funded, leading research institution is a misuse of tax dollars that will hurt the University’s mission of serving students and the public," he said in a statement. "UCLA, and the larger UC system, has taken meaningful steps to make it clear that combatting antisemitism and protecting Jewish students, faculty, and community members on campus is a top priority."

"They have been committed to increasing security, strengthening policies against hate, and engaging directly with Jewish voices to better inform their approach," he added. "If the Administration’s mission is truly to protect the Jewish community, they would be supporting that work – not hamstringing it with these outlandish demands that would only take away needed resources and services for students and faculty."

California state Sen. Ben Allen, a Democrat whose district encompasses UCLA, said the Trump administration's demand is "harming the engines of American power, innovation, and, indeed, greatness."

The move came a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized settlements between Columbia and Brown universities, both Ivy League schools, and the Trump administration.

"We’re not Brown, we’re not Columbia, and I’m not going to be governor if we act like that," Newsom said while speaking in San Francisco. "Period. Full stop, I will fight like hell to make sure that doesn’t happen."

Columbia will pay more than $220 million to resolve multiple federal civil rights investigations, including $21 million to settle claims of antisemitic employment discrimination against Jewish faculty after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

Brown will shell out $50 million over a decade to state workforce development organizations as part of a deal struck with the U.S. government.

In July, UCLA agreed to pay $6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Jewish students and faculty members over the school's handling of anti-Israel protests, including allowing protesters to ban Jews from a part of the campus known as a "Jew Exclusion Zone."

