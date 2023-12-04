Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House Republican says she uncovered 'smoking gun' proof NYC trying to register illegal immigrants to vote

The city blasted the accusations as 'false and baseless'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
This is defunding the police without saying it: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Video

This is defunding the police without saying it: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., reacts to NYC Mayor Eric Adams blaming budget cuts to the NYPD on the migrant influx. 

A House Republican representing part of New York City says she has "smoking gun" proof that city officials are trying to help get illegal immigrants registered to vote, something the city has staunchly denied. 

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., announced on Sunday that she had obtained a copy of a contract between New York City’s Department of Social Services and Homes for the Homeless, a nonprofit that has been contracted to build emergency migrant shelters as the border crisis depletes the city’s resources.

In an appendix of that contract, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, the city appears to require contractors to provide copies of voter registration forms for migrants at their shelters, Malliotakis said.

"This is the smoking gun that proves what we've been saying all along, that the city intends to register noncitizens to vote, and even those who are residing in these migrant shelters for just 30 days," Malliotakis said at a press conference in Staten Island. "It is extremely concerning. It should be concerning to every citizen."

DHS TO OFFER WORK PERMITS, DEPORTATION PROTECTION TO OVER 470,000 VENEZUELANS AMID NEW BORDER SURGE

NIcole Malliotakis

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is accusing New York City of trying to get illegal immigrants registered to vote.

The city has denied that it requires migrant shelters to provide voter registration information to illegal immigrants.

A section of the appendix states that contractors who have "regular contact with the public in the daily administration of its business" must "provide and distribute voter registration forms to all persons together with written applications for services, renewal, or recertification for services and change of address relating to such services."

MORE VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS RESIDING IN CHICAGO CAUGHT STEALING FROM SUBURBAN MACY’S STORE, AUTHORITIES SAY

"Such voter registration forms shall be provided to the Contractor by the City. The Contractor should be prepared to provide forms written in Spanish or Chinese, and shall obtain a sufficient supply of such forms from the City," the file stated. 

Another section of the same appendix appears to forbid the shelter from inquiring about immigration status unless specifically required.

Eric Adams cartoon poster during State Island migrant protest

A demonstrator holds a sign depicting New York City Mayor Eric Adams at a rally protesting the opening of a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in the Staten Island borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Social Services told Fox News Digital that the provision applies to "eligible clients" in shelter housing.

"These allegations are false and baseless. DHS is legally required to include language around voter registration in shelter contracts and this guidance applies only to eligible clients who are citizens, and would clearly not apply to asylum seekers in shelter," the spokesperson said.

MAYORKAS MEETS WITH BORDER PATROL AGENTS FALSELY ACCUSED OF WHIPPING MIGRANTS, BUT NO APOLOGY

"As our teams continue to provide vital case-management services to connect asylum seekers to supports to help them move out of shelter, we strongly caution against lending any credence to such dangerous misrepresentations of the City’s response to this humanitarian crisis."

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaking

The city has called Rep. Nicole Malliotakis's accusations "false and baseless." (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The City Council passed a law in 2021 to allow noncitizen residents to vote in local elections, but it was overturned by a New York state judge in July 2022. 

Malliotakis was among the lawmakers who sued the city over the local ordinance. The city appealed the decision along with migrants’ rights groups.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics