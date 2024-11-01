Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

House Oversight ramps up demands for White House to release accurate Biden 'garbage' transcript

A report noting that the White House 'conferred' with Biden before editing the transcripts

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Jacqui Heinrich Fox News
Published
White House Stenography Office reprimands press office for 'garbage' transcript release Video

White House Stenography Office reprimands press office for 'garbage' transcript release

Fox News' Brooke Singman provides details on the tension within the Biden White House over the released transcript of his 'garbage' remark and the fallout from Mark Cuban's claim 'intelligent women' aren't seen with former President Trump.

The House Oversight Committee is applying pressure on the White House to release accurate transcripts, after they allegedly altered President Biden's remarks after he called Trump supporters "garbage."

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Oversight Chair James Comer, R-KY, sent a letter to the White House counsel's office Friday demanding they preserve all documents related to the transcript.

"To date, the White House has not issued a corrected transcript, and the false transcript remains on the White House webpage," they wrote.

THE FATAL FLAW IN KAMALA HARRIS’ SPEECH, MARRED BY BIDEN’S ‘GARBAGE’ COMMENT

Biden and Trump

Biden and Trump (Getty Images)

The top members condemned the White House's alteration of the official transcript, writing that the stenography office cannot "simply rewrite President Biden’s rhetoric."

"In this case, it appears the White House is doing so to safeguard Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign," they wrote.

Biden calls Trump supporters 'garbage' during Harris campaign call Video

Stefanik and Comer referred to an AP report, which cited an internal email from the head of the stenographer's office, that noted that the press office "conferred with the president" to change the transcript.

The shocking comment came during Biden's remarks to Latino activists regarding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's comments at a Trump rally. Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

tony hinchcliffe

US comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a campaign rally for former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden, according to a transcript prepared by the official White House stenographers, told the Latino group on a Tuesday evening video call, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American."

The transcript released by the White House press office, however, rendered the quote with an apostrophe, reading "supporter’s" rather than "supporters."

The White House insisted that Biden was criticizing Hinchcliffe's comments – and not the huge swath of Americans supporting a Trump presidency.

READ THE LETTER– APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

The letter from the GOP leaders shared their "concern with the latest reporting of the White House’s apparent political decision to protect the Biden-Harris Administration, instead of following longstanding and proper protocols."

‘GARBAGE' TRUMP SUPPORTERS? AMERICANS REACT TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ COMMENTS

The transcript standard states that: "If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently. Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff."

Exterior of the White House

The White House, seen from the park side. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Now, Stefanik and Comer are demanding that the White House:

  1. Produce all documents and internal communications regarding President Biden’s statement and the release of the inaccurate transcript.
  2. Release the accurate version of the transcript the White House Stenographers submitted to NARA.
  3. Immediately make available the White House Stenography Office’s top supervisor for a briefing to the Oversight Committee.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

