House impeachment managers warn teachers, parents about showing children violent trial footage

House impeachment managers have been liberally using footage of the events of Jan. 6 to illustrate their argument that former President Donald Trump incited a riot at the Capitol building, but they recognized that some of the content may not be suitable for all audiences.

During Wednesday's opening statements, lead House manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., warned parents and teachers to be mindful of what they let younger viewers see.

"We will be showing relevant clips of the mob’s attacks on police officers and other innocent people. We do urge parents and teachers to exercise close review of what young people are watching here, and please watch along with them if you’re allowing them to watch," Raskin said.

The warning comes after the Democrats presented a lengthy montage before the Senate on Tuesday, which included profanity and scenes of violence.

On Wednesday, Raskin added that he and his fellow managers "will try to give warnings before the most graphic and disturbing violence that took place is shown."

The impeachment managers are using images of the violence in conjunction with Trump's statements such as calling on people to "fight like hell" to argue that he incited the violence.

Trump lawyer Bruce L. Castor Jr., meanwhile, previewed his defense strategy in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Wednesday, saying he will argue that "the entire proceeding is unconstitutional, bad public policy, and is setting a bad precedent for the nation."

Castor also said the team plans to discuss the First Amendment and said the defense "will be spending a great deal of time on what it is that the president said and the context in which he said it."

