House Homeland Security Republican demands Mayorkas' impeachment as migrants to be housed at major NYC airport

EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., is leading the charge in calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment.

Speaking to Fox News Digital by phone on Monday, Esposito, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, said Mayorkas has shown "a real dereliction of duty" and demanded he resign or face full impeachment.

A retired NYPD detective, D'Esposito cited the "breakdown of law and order along the border," as well as the impact of the ongoing migrant crisis on New York communities, namely as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved New York City's plan to house migrants in a hangar at John F. Kennedy International Airport over the weekend.

"I'm not going to be the last to have to ask for his impeachment. I think it's clear from the outrage, you know, among lawmakers that Mayorkas is not doing the job that he swore to do," D'Esposito told Fox News Digital. "I believe that one of the most important cabinet positions in the United States is that which protects our homeland."

"The fact is he's just not living up to his oath," he said of Mayorkas. "Not only is he failing the administration, he is failing the American people. And that's my biggest concern."

D'Esposito said it's been weeks since he was able to question Mayorkas before the House Homeland Security Committee in late April.

"With the ending of Title 42, he claimed that he had been planning for months and months and months. There was no plan in place. And if there was, we wouldn't be worrying about the opening of vacant warehouses in JFK Airport weeks after Title 42 ended," said D'Esposito, who also sits on the House Transportation Infrastructure Committee and is chairman of the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology.

"I am not about just not allowing anyone into this country," said the freshman congressman, whose district represents parts of Long Island's Nassau County. "My mom came here with her seven brothers and sisters from Puerto Rico in 1955, and my grandparents worked their tails off to give my aunts and uncles and my mom a good life and a good education. And they did it the right way. I believe that people should be given the opportunity for the American dream."

"We don't have the ability to handle these asylum seekers. And that's the problem. It's not about just giving people entry into this country, it's about making sure that we afford them the opportunities and the resources that they need for the life here," D'Esposito continued. "We're millions of cases behind and, you know, increasing the amount of people into this country are only going to put those cases that are backlogged further in backlog."

DHS on Thursday expanded slots to seek asylum at land crossings with Mexico through a mobile app for the second time in less than a month, seeking to dispel doubts it isn't a viable option. There are now 1,250 appointments daily at eight land crossings, up from 1,000 previously and 740 in early May.

D'Esposito's office blamed a "lack of planning by the Department of Homeland Security," for New York City Mayor Eric Adams' controversial program sending busloads of migrants "to unprepared suburban communities surrounding New York City as the Big Apple has found itself overwhelmed by the sheer number of recent border crossers."

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey successfully petitioned the FAA for use of warehouse space at Kennedy airport to house migrants. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said state officials are working with New York City to devise a plan to house migrants in SUNY college dormitories.

"That is a slippery slope. And we're going to start having migrants and asylum seekers living among our students. And that's not what parents pay tuition for, is to have their children go to an educational institution and have to share their campus with asylum seekers," D'Esposito told Fox News Digital.

The congressman further spoke to the impact on crime in New York communities, as Nassau County officials announced a large takedown of illegal narcotics believed to have come from the souther border within the last month, as well as a burglary ring busted by the Nassau County Police Department within the last six months.

"These are people that are here illegally. They've been arrested before. And the fact is that people are concerned, people are scared, people are nervous, and they should be," he said.

"I met with leadership in many school boards throughout Long Island. And they have serious concerns," D'Esposito added. "When they plan their budget for the year, they try to run those schools like a business. They want to make sure they do their very best to deliver the most for the taxpayers. And the fact is that there are some school districts that are seeing such a large increase in unaccompanied minors that they can't keep their budget in check because they need to afford resources that they just don't have. So even our schools are taking a hit."

In addition to the millions of migrants who have been apprehended by DHS personnel and released into communities, it has been reported that over 530,000 migrants have illegally entered the country and evaded capture since October 2022, as per May 2023 estimates by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to D'Esposito's office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.