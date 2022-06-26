House GOP re-election arm spotlights former Navy chopper pilot running in key Virginia battleground district

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Virginia state senator Jen Kiggans, who served as a Navy helicopter pilot, says she’s "ready to serve" again, in Congress.

Kiggans, who last week won the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, one of the most competitive House seats in the country, highlights in a paid media effort by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) that "as a third-generation member of the armed services, honor, duty, service, I served my country as a Navy helicopter pilot, served my family as a mom of four, and served my community as a nurse practitioner and state senator."

Pointing to skyrocketing gas prices and soaring inflation, as well as the controversial U.S. exit from Afghanistan last summer, Kiggans argues that "like so many Americans, I’ve seen the devastating results of Democrats’ one-party rule. Enough is enough."

"One-party rule in Washington has made it tougher for families to make ends meet and the road to the American dream is getting harder and harder to find. Prices are too high, students have been left behind, and families don’t feel safe in their communities," Kiggans charges. "Those are the problems I want to help solve."

HOUSE GOP REELECTION ARM LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO SPOTLIGHT UNIQUE AND DIVERSE CANDIDATES

The NRCC is making Kiggans the third candidate it's showcasing in its "Project Spotlight" initiative to highlight top party recruits who represent what the House GOP reelection arm calls "the unique stories and diversity of the Republican Party in communities across the country." Kiggans’ video was shared first with Fox News Digital on Monday.

Kiggans is set to face off in November with fellow veteran and Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who served two decades in the Navy, spending most of her time assigned to Navy ships as she rose to the rank of commander.

NRCC HIGHLIGHTS CANDIDATE IN KEY SWING DISTRICT WHO OVERCAME DRUG ADDICTION

The newly redrawn 2nd District, in southeastern Virginia, is anchored by Virginia Beach, and includes parts of Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Suffolk, the Isle of Wright, and the state’s Eastern Shore. It’s considered a top battleground state and Luria is one of the NRCC's top targets as they aim to regain the House majority in November’s midterm elections.

"Jen Kiggans is one of the most accomplished candidates I’ve seen," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer emphasized in a statement. "Her experience as a Navy helicopter pilot, nurse practitioner, and mom makes her uniquely qualified to solve the numerous crises Elaine Luria and Washington Democrats have created for Virginia families."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NRCC kicked off its "Project Spotlight" series in April by featuring Monica De La Cruz, the GOP nominee in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, a district along the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, it highlighted Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District. NRCC officials said their initiative will feature one candidate per month leading up to the November elections.

While the GOP lost the White House and the Senate majority in the 2020 elections, House Republicans defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats' majority in the chamber. The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber in November to win back the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.