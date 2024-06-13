Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House GOP moves to name US coastal waters after Trump

Waters surrounding the US would be named the 'Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is spearheading an effort to name the United States’ coastal waterways after former President Trump.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., is introducing a bill on Friday to rename the immediate waters surrounding the U.S., called the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as the "Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States."

If passed, it would mandate the name change on any applicable laws, maps, documents and other records.

Donald Trump

A GOP-led bill would name U.S. coastal waters after Donald Trump. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An EEZ refers to waterways immediately off a country’s coast where it can claim sole rights for fishing, drilling and other activities.

The U.S. has the largest EEZ in the world at 4,383,000 square miles.

Steube told Fox News Digital that Trump "cares about the strength and resilience of our oceans."

Representative Greg Steube in Congress

Rep. Greg Steube introduced the bill in time for Trump's birthday. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"During his time in office, President Trump took several commendable actions for our oceans as part of his work to make America strong, secure, and economically prosperous," he said. "I’m honored to introduce legislation that will rename our coastal waters after President Trump and serve as a reminder of his many contributions to our nation for generations to come."

His Friday bill introduction lines up with the former president’s 78th birthday.

The legislation is unlikely to be taken up by the Democrat-controlled Senate, but it’s evidence of Trump’s enduring influence within the Republican Party.

The California coastline

The U.S.'s exclusive economic zone is the largest in the world. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

It’s the second bill proposed this year to name an internationally used entity after Trump. 

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., introduced a bill in April to rename Washington-Dulles International Airport to the Donald J. Trump International Airport.

A few days later, a group of Democrats responded with legislation to change the name of the federal prison in Miami to the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.

