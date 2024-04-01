Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House Republicans push to rename DC international airport after Trump

'In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J Trump': Reschenthaler

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Trump’s never been in stronger position to win, campaign says Video

Trump’s never been in stronger position to win, campaign says

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins "Fox & Friends" to discuss how RFK Jr.'s candidacy impacts the 2024 race and why she believes the former president is in the strongest political position yet.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pushing to rename Washington, D.C.'s, main international airport after former President Trump.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., the House GOP's chief deputy whip, introduced the bill Friday along with six cosponsors. 

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

TRUMP SLAMS BRAGG AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY: 'I NEVER THOUGHT ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA'

A split image of former President Trump and a sign welcoming travelers to Dulles International Airport

A group of House Republicans is pushing to have Dulles International Airport renamed for former President Trump. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images | Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

Legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday showed that, if passed, "the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia shall after the date of the enactment of this Act be known and designated as the ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport.'"

"Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the airport referred to in subsection (a) shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport," the brief bill said. 

Reschenthaler's bill is also backed by Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; and Troy Nehls, R-Texas, according to the website Congress.gov.

CHRIS CHRISTIE WITHDRAWS FROM CONSIDERATION FOR ‘NO LABELS’ PRESIDENTIAL RUN

Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

The bill has little chance of being taken up by the Democrat-controlled Senate, but if passed, it would be the second D.C.-area airport named for a Republican commander in chief after Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

"In 1998, Congress renamed the National Airport in Washington after one of our great presidents, Ronald Reagan. It is only fitting that we would do the same for another one of our greatest presidents, Donald J. Trump, especially as he stands against the onslaught of weaponized government to fight for Americans like us," Moore told Fox News Digital.

Gosar similarly said, "I can see no more fitting recognition than naming both airports in our nation’s capital after America’s two best presidents: DCA after President Reagan and Dulles after President Trump."

MANHATTAN DA BRAGG REQUESTS JUDGE IMPOSE GAG ORDER ON TRUMP DURING HUSH-MONEY CASE

Former President Ronald Reagan

President Reagan speaks at a news conference on Aug. 12, 1986, uttering the now-famous phrase, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'" (Screenshot/ Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dulles is a busy international hub that's critical for lawmakers and other Washington officials' travel, particularly for airlines and routes that do not operate out of Reagan, which is smaller than its Loudoun County counterpart.

Dulles was ranked 33rd out of 764 U.S. airports in terms of passenger traffic in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With domestic and international travel combined, roughly 25 million passengers went through Dulles last year.

It's also the fourth-largest U.S. airport in terms of land area, according to the website Air Advisor.

Fox News Digital reached out to the campaign for Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, for comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics