House Republicans push to rename DC international airport after Trump

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pushing to rename Washington, D.C.'s, main international airport after former President Trump.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., the House GOP's chief deputy whip, introduced the bill Friday along with six cosponsors.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

Legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday showed that, if passed, "the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia shall after the date of the enactment of this Act be known and designated as the ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport.'"

"Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the airport referred to in subsection (a) shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport," the brief bill said.

Reschenthaler's bill is also backed by Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; and Troy Nehls, R-Texas, according to the website Congress.gov.

The bill has little chance of being taken up by the Democrat-controlled Senate, but if passed, it would be the second D.C.-area airport named for a Republican commander in chief after Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

"In 1998, Congress renamed the National Airport in Washington after one of our great presidents, Ronald Reagan. It is only fitting that we would do the same for another one of our greatest presidents, Donald J. Trump, especially as he stands against the onslaught of weaponized government to fight for Americans like us," Moore told Fox News Digital.

Gosar similarly said, "I can see no more fitting recognition than naming both airports in our nation’s capital after America’s two best presidents: DCA after President Reagan and Dulles after President Trump."

Dulles is a busy international hub that's critical for lawmakers and other Washington officials' travel, particularly for airlines and routes that do not operate out of Reagan, which is smaller than its Loudoun County counterpart.

Dulles was ranked 33rd out of 764 U.S. airports in terms of passenger traffic in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With domestic and international travel combined, roughly 25 million passengers went through Dulles last year.

It's also the fourth-largest U.S. airport in terms of land area, according to the website Air Advisor.

Fox News Digital reached out to the campaign for Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, for comment.