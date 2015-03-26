House GOP measure would kill AmeriCorps program

House Republicans have unveiled legislation to get rid of AmeriCorps, the national service program, and cut off federal funding for National Public Radio, public television and Planned Parenthood.

The moves would come in a controversial spending bill funding labor, health and education programs.

The measure is dead on arrival with Democrats but contains provisions to please tea party conservatives.

The bill would deny funding to implement President Barack Obama's health care law and block new rules to prevent black lung disease among coal miners. It tries to block a new program championed by first lady Michelle Obama to promote healthy eating.

It would, however, maintain heating subsidies for the poor and Title I school funding at current levels and give a slight boost to special education.