House Dems urge GOP to condemn DHS for handcuffing Rep Nadler staffer, order Noem to testify

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter Tuesday requesting House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to condemn the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for "forcefully" entering Rep. Jerry Nadler’s congressional office and handcuffing a member of his staff.

The letter, sent by Nadler and fellow House Judiciary Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., disputes DHS' claim that agents were doing a "security check" at Nadler's office.

"We therefore urge you to bring the Secretary of the DHS, Kristi Noem, before our Committee immediately to answer our questions about her agency’s irresponsible and dangerous actions," the House Democrats said in the letter.

Nadler and Raskin said the video released from the incident reveals agents handcuffed a staffer and demanded access to "non-public areas" inside Nadler's office without "asking about the safety and security of his staff."

"These types of intimidation tactics are completely unwarranted and cannot be tolerated. The decision to enter a congressional office and detain a congressional staff member demonstrates a deeply troubling disregard for proper legal boundaries," Nadler and Raskin said.

The House Democrats are urging Jordan to condemn the incident and requesting DHS Secretary Noem testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

"We call on you, as Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary, to condemn this aggressive affront to the separation of powers and the safety of Members of Congress, our staff, and our constituents," Nadler and Raskin said.

DHS previously told Fox News Digital the Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers who entered Nadler's office were responding to reports that protesters were inside Nadler's district office in Manhattan. There was a protest outside an immigration courthouse in the same facility as Nadler's office.

"Based on earlier incidents in a nearby facility, FPS officers were concerned about the safety of the federal employees in the office and went to the location to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those present," a Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Officers identified themselves and explained their intent to conduct a security check. However, one individual became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office," the spokesperson added. "The officers then detained the individual in the hallway for the purpose of completing the security check. All were released without further incident."

The House Democrats refuted the spokesperson's claim in the letter and criticized the incident as a larger issue within President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Sadly, this incident is part of a broader pattern by President Donald J. Trump and DHS of using unlawful, chaotic, and reckless tactics in communities across America, as they threaten and intimidate children, members of the clergy, students, as well as Members of Congress and their staffs," they said.

Nadler slammed Trump for "sowing chaos" in a statement released Saturday.

"The time is now to halt the use of these illegitimate tactics and to ensure that DHS complies with the law and with the norms of common human decency," Nadler and Raskin conclude in the letter.

DHS did not immediately provide a comment.

