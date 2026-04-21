House Democrats demand Kash Patel take alcohol test under penalty of perjury after Atlantic report

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House Democrats are launching an investigation into FBI Director Kash Patel following a bombshell story from The Atlantic alleging he had "alarmed colleagues" with excessive drinking and erratic behavior.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and House Judiciary Democrats are demanding that Patel complete a 10-question test identifying "hazardous drinking behaviors" under the penalty of perjury.

"These glimpses of your relationship to alcohol would be alarming to see in an FBI agent; for us to see them in the FBI Director himself is shocking and indicative of a public emergency," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Patel late Tuesday evening.

Patel has vigorously denied the allegations in The Atlantic story and said Tuesday he has "never been intoxicated on the job."

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"I can say unequivocally that I never listen to the fake news mafia, and as when they get louder, it just means I’m doing my job," he added, during a joint press conference with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Raskin also sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chairman Jim Jordan, demanding that the top Republican require Patel to testify under oath in person if he does not provide the requested information.

The missive is likely to fall on deaf ears, with a spokesperson for the committee Republicans slamming the letter as "unserious" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Crime is down to record-low levels. Criminals are behind bars, and America is safer thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Director Patel," the spokesperson said. "This is just another unserious effort from anonymous sources and partisan actors to attack the President and his Administration."

Democrats’ probe comes after Patel on Monday sued the outlet and Sarah Fitzpatrick, the story’s author, for $250 million in a defamation lawsuit alleging "actual malice."

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The story, relying completely on anonymous sourcing, cited several officials detailing an alleged "emotional outburst" Patel had after being logged out of his computer. The outlet also reported officials alleging several instances of the FBI director engaging in copious drinking that led to difficulties waking him up.

"Defendants are of course free to criticize the leadership of the FBI, but they crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office," the lawsuit states.

The Atlantic released a statement defending its reporting and argued Patel’s lawsuit is "meritless."

Trump administration officials have publicly defended Patel following the viral story.

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Blanche told reporters Tuesday that he had "a lot of concerns" with the report’s anonymous sourcing, but said he had not read it.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Atlantic that "Director Patel remains a critical player on the administration’s law and order team."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for comment.