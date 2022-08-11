House Democrats appear united, poised to pass Schumer-Manchin social spending and tax increase bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats in the House are seemingly united in their support for the Inflation Reduction Act — a measure agreed upon by West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — with several members confirming they will support the bill which expected to receive a passing vote in the House later this week.

In a series of responses to Fox News Digital, five House Democrats expressed their support for the social spending and tax increase legislation that passed through the Senate over the weekend when Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote.

When reached by phone, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., gave an uncharacteristically monosyllabic response on whether he will support the measure. "Yes," he said.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, a member of the House Financial Services committee, was far more effusive.

"It’s not perfect, but I will not let perfect be the enemy of the good," Green said of the measure. "This bill is a good deal, so I am going to vote for it."

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who has served in Congress since 1991 and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was less forthcoming with praise about the final product from the Senate that was sent to her side of the chamber without the carry over tax hike, only saying, "I will vote for it."

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., one of only three Buddhists ever elected to Congress, was far more meditative about the legislation, insisting that there are "plenty" of good parts to the bill and that he will vote in favor of its passage.

"Yes, there is plenty in the bill that is good for America," Johnson stated calmly. "I will vote for it."

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., a member of the House Financial Services committee, summed up the attitude of many Democrats who are exhausted by the intraparty fighting over the quagmire that the "Build Back Better" bill had become and want to return home to their districts for Summer recess.

"Compromise is key to democracy, I plan to vote for it," Garamendi said.

Despite the remarks provided to Fox News Digital from some House Democrats, members of the far-left "Squad" appear less than unified over the Inflation Reduction Act.

Only two members of the "Squad" — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Jamaal Bowman of New York — have declared their support for the measure while the other four members have continued avoiding any mention of it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that Democrats will focus on passing the Inflation Reduction Act, postponing a vote on a number of public safety bills this month following continued differences between progressive and moderate members of the party over police funding and accountability.

"This week, our focus must remain on passing the [ Inflation Reduction Act ], as conversations continue on finding consensus for a robust public safety package," she wrote in a press release.

"In terms of public safety, House Democrats can take immense pride in our work so far this Congress to keep America’s families safe. President Biden has signed historic gun violence prevention legislation, and the House successfully voted to pass legislation reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban. This, too, increases the people’s leverage — this time, over the gun industry," she added.

Late last month, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) revealed in an analysis that the Manchin bill would increase taxes by billions of dollars, including on middle-class earners.

According to the JCT , Americans making less than $10,000 per year would see a 0.3% tax hike starting in 2023. Overall, starting in 2023, taxes would increase by $16.7 billion for Americans earning less than $200,000. For taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, the bill would increase taxes cumulatively by $14.1 billion.

Key elements to the measure include extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, a suite of climate-related spending and tax credits, provisions on fossil fuel energy, a 15% minimum corporate tax rate and more.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.