House Dem reveals why his party should challenge Trump on Iran as gas prices soar $1 per gallon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., is demanding consideration of a Democrat-led war powers resolution that would require President Donald Trump to pull U.S. armed forces out of hostilities with Iran.

"I think it's important for us to keep trying to push the issue forward, and eventually [Republicans] are going to have to allow us to bring it to the floor and have a vote on it. So, we're hoping that that's going to be sooner rather than later," Ivey said.

"Now we're at a point where gas prices have gone up more than a dollar per gallon. We spent $54 billion on this war so far, and there's no end in sight."

If passed, the resolution would prevent the president from engaging in additional military action, save for defensive reasons, and require a declaration of war for any additional operations in Iran.

TRUMP'S THREAT TO END IRANIAN 'CIVILIZATION' SPARKS UPROAR ON CAPITOL HILL

Republicans have panned the idea as an unhelpful restriction on an administration navigating international uncertainty.

The House of Representatives already voted down one Iran war powers resolution earlier this year, offered by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. That measure failed in a 212-2019 vote in March.

The effort drew the condemnation of U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"As you know, the War Powers Resolution failed. That is the right result. We are not at war. We have no intention of being at war. The president and the Department of War have made it very clear that this is a limited operation," Johnson said shortly after its consideration.

"It would have been a very serious misstep by Congress," Johnson added.

AOC TELLS TROOPS TO REFUSE 'ILLEGAL' ORDERS AHEAD OF TRUMP'S LOOMING IRAN DEADLINE

The U.S. first began hostilities with Iran on Feb. 28, launching a joint bombing attack with Israel that targeted the country’s military leadership and killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump and Cabinet officials maintained the campaign was necessary to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

Since then, Democrat lawmakers have blasted Trump for what they viewed as the beginning of war efforts without the consent of Congress — something they maintain goes against the War Powers Act of 1973.

That law states that any military engagement that extends past 60 days requires congressional approval.

Despite a recent ceasefire agreement, Ivey said he doubts the negotiations will result in a lasting peace, raising questions about the scope of the conflict.

ROGUE DEM BUCKS PARTY ON TRUMP WAR POWERS, CALLS IRAN ‘47-YEAR-OLD WAR CRIME’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"At this point, it's hard to know exactly what the administration has in mind or where they're trying to go. The 10-point proposal that Iran sent to us and the 15 points that we sent back, I don't see any common ground on that," Ivey said, referring to a contrasting set of demands the two countries have issued.

"I'm not clear if we're going to be able to find some kind of common ground where we can resolve it in the short term," he added.