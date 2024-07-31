Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

House conservative who's twice moved to impeach Vice President Harris faces competitive GOP primary

Tennessee holds Senate, congressional and state primaries on Thursday

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Blackburn calls out 'mind-boggling' lack of answers from FBI, Secret Service Video

Sen. Blackburn calls out 'mind-boggling' lack of answers from FBI, Secret Service

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on senators demanding answers on the Trump assassination attempt and the Senate passing child online safety bills.

A conservative congressman who has twice filed articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris is grabbing national attention as Tennessee holds primary elections on Thursday.

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a vocal critic of President Biden's administration, is facing a primary challenge from Nashville councilwoman Courtney Johnston as he seeks a second term representing Tennessee's 5th Congressional District.

After filing articles of impeachment against both the president and Harris last year, Ogles filed impeachment articles against the vice president a second time after she replaced Biden at the top of the Democrats' national ticket.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE 2024 ELECTIONS

Rep. Andy Ogles

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Ogles faced several controversies two years ago, as he came out on top in a crowded nine-candidate Republican primary in the redrawn 5th District, which includes southern parts of Nashville and surrounding suburbs and rural areas.

THIS REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN FILES IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES AGAINST VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS, AGAIN

While they're similar in supporting conservative policies, Johnston is taking aim at Ogles as a "do-nothing grandstander" who she argues is "mired in scandals."

Polls indicate a margin-of-error race between Trump and Harris

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump dances as he wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

But Ogles enjoys the support of former President Trump, the party's 2024 Republican presidential nominee, as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sen. Bill Hagerty.

Johnston has the backing of many establishment Republicans, including former Sens. Bill Frist and Bob Corker, and former Gov. Bill Haslam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Maryam Abolfazli in November's general election.

Marsha Blackburn speaks during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee speaks during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a former House member who's seeking a second six-year term in the Senate, is the clear favorite as she faces a GOP primary challenge from Tres Wittum, a former state Senate policy analyst who came in last in the 5th Congressional District primary two years ago that was won by Ogles.

There's a crowded primary field for the Democratic Senate nomination.

There are also primaries for seats in the state Senate and House, where Republicans hold super majorities in the red-dominated state.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics