Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized after allergic reaction

Officials confirm the Republican cabinet member is alert and on the mend following precautionary medical attention

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction, according to a DHS spokesperson.

She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

It is unclear what triggered the event.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Mariposa Port of Entry

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an unknown allergic reaction. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NOEM DISMISSES JEFFRIES' WARNINGS AS DHS CONSIDERS ARRESTS OF DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS AFTER ICE FACILITY CLASH

Noem is said to be alert and recovering.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

