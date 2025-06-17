Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized after allergic reaction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction, according to a DHS spokesperson.

She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

It is unclear what triggered the event.

Noem is said to be alert and recovering.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.