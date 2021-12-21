Biden DHS to close Trump border wall gaps, dispose of unused materials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that it will use border wall funds to close some unfinished gaps in the wall that former President Trump started.

President Biden shut down all construction on the wall when he entered office on Jan. 20, leaving large sections of the wall incomplete and construction material sitting unused on the border.

The plan does not include the construction of additional wall miles of wall but would close "small gaps that remain open from prior construction activities and remediating incomplete gates."

DHS said the move is part of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' plan to use border funds "to protect border communities from physical dangers resulting from the previous administration's approach to border wall construction."

The department said that the border funds will also be used on drainage systems, to prevent erosion, to complete unfinished access roads, and to discard construction materials that are already at the border but will not be used for the "remediation" work.

The work will happen in the Tuscon, Yuma and El Paso border sectors, which stretch from California to Texas. The department said it is also considering other potential work in all three states.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said in a statement Monday that the move is a "step in the right direction."

"I'm pleased to see that they are finally taking some actions to secure our border – now is not the time to incentivize unlawful migration or the influx of deadly fentanyl by continuing their failed policies," Portman said. "I call on the Biden administration to install the technology Border Patrol needs to complete their mission, close all the gaps in the border wall, and to implement policies to curb the influx of unlawful migrants and illicit narcotics."

The DHS, meanwhile, said it "continues to call on Congress to cancel remaining border wall funding and instead fund smarter border security measures that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border."