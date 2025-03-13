The Hitchhiker's Guide to where we stand with a potential government shutdown

Things are getting dicey as we hurtle toward a potential government shutdown tomorrow night as time slips off the clock.

But Democrats are REALLY torn – as badly as I’ve ever seen any party torn – about what approach to take.

On the one hand, they don’t want to shut down the government. They fear that will imperil already skittish federal workers. And it could lead to additional cuts from Elon Musk and DOGE if federal workers aren’t on the job.

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO WHERE WE STAND TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

On the other hand, they want to be seen as fighting for their base and rallying against President Donald Trump and Musk.

But it is often the darkest before the dawn.

And we’re getting close to the stage where lawmakers realize they must make a decision: Either go to the mat, or try to salvage something before the 11:59:59 p.m. ET deadline.

There are rattlings now that Democrats may ask for votes on a universe of amendments – none of which would pass. But at least Democrats could try to save face – and tell their loyalists that they had fought for their values and tried to stand up to the president and Musk. They could also make the case that a shutdown is worse than keeping the government open.

DEM DIVISIONS ERUPT OVER TRUMP SPENDING BILL TO AVOID SHUTDOWN, DESPITE SCHUMER'S CLAIM FOR UNITY

Fox is told senators would be interested in votes on the following subjects:

Restoring funding to Washington

Restricting DOGE and/or efforts by the administration to "impound" money already appropriated by Congress

A Democratic one-month, stopgap spending bill.

While Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., appears to be the only Democrat willing to vote for the GOP interim spending bill, it’s POSSIBLE that a vote on a set of amendments COULD unlock a few Democratic votes to break a filibuster on the bill.

A test vote would likely come tomorrow morning. That’s why they need to potentially broker a deal today.

Multiple Senate Democrats were utterly silent as they left a lengthy Senate Democratic Caucus. None of the senators approached by Fox were willing to talk – even though some are quite loquacious under other circumstances.

That includes Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Chris Coons, D-Del., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.

In fact, Fox even asked several of the Democrats whether they have been told not to say anything. Several of them replied, "No comment."

Quiet on Capitol Hill usually means something is up, and that lawmakers are trying to broker a deal, and it could be very fragile. It also means that lawmakers are completely beside themselves and fuming inside.

TRUMP CRAFTS PLAN TO CUT SPENDING WITHOUT CONGRESS AFTER SHUTDOWN IS AVERTED

Don’t underestimate the latter as a potential avenue out of this political cul-de-sac.

Former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, used to say that "nothing good ever happens when the House has been in session for more than three consecutive weeks."

Members grow angry. Antsy. Tempers are short.

As Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., noted this morning, the Senate has been in session for 10 consecutive weeks. That includes three all-night sessions and weekend sessions. This period is the longest stretch of consecutive weeks for Senate activity in 15 years.

The Senate is scheduled to be out of session next week for the first time this year. If the government shuts down, that recess could be trashed. Senators have barely seen their family members and loved ones all year long. It’s been a frenetic pace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That’s why the decision about funding the government and getting people out of the Capitol could be made by the most powerful people in Washington: the Senate spouses.

This is far from settled. But they are already getting late in the game if they are to avoid a shutdown tomorrow night.