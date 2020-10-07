Biden 'panders to Hispanics,' Trump adviser Steve Cortes says

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Steve Cortes accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of pandering to Hispanics and touted low unemployment rates for Hispanic Americans under the Trump administration prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Biden panders to Hispanics. He did play Despacito on his phone in a truly cringe-inducing moment. But who delivers real, tangible results?" Cortes wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post including a video breaking down the Hispanic unemployment rate under the last three presidents.

"Under George W. Bush, one, uno month under 5%," Cortes said. "How many under Obama and Biden? Zero. Big goose egg. How many under President Trump? Twenty-six. 26 months under 5% jobless rate for Hispanic Americans. That's real prosperity."

The Latino unemployment rate has been above 10% since April, although it's been high for all Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cortes said Biden's recent visit to Florida was to "shore up his flailing support among Hispanic Americans" in the crucial swing state.

Trump visited Florida three times in the past month alone: He hosted a Latinos for Trump event in Doral on Sept. 25, held a rally in Jacksonville on Sept. 24, and stopped in Jupiter on Sept. 8.

Florida awards 29 Electoral College votes -- 270 are needed to win the presidency. A historically pivotal wing state, Trump won the popular vote there in 2016 by just 1.2 percentage points.

Biden visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Monday before speaking in Little Havana later in the afternoon about "building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families," his campaign told WTVJ.

