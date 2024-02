Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A key group of Hispanic House Democrats is complaining about being left in the dark over reports that President Biden is looking at taking executive action to crack down on the border crisis.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), led by Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., released a statement Thursday evening saying it was "unbelievable" that Biden would consider acting unilaterally to limit the number of asylum-seekers trying to cross the border.

"We understand how frustrating it is that Republicans in Congress continue to block any funding requested by President Biden to address the Southern Border. But it is unbelievable to hear that the White House would consider Executive Actions to prevent or restrict migrants from seeking asylum," Barragán said.

She compared it to "the same methods as former President Trump."

"CHC opposes unilateral attempts by the White House to change our asylum system and put human lives at risk," her statement continued.

Barragán said CHC "has not been briefed or consulted on any executive actions being considered by the Administration."

It is not the first time Biden has angered CHC members by effectively sidelining them in congressional border negotiations.

When bipartisan Senate negotiators were working with the White House on a now-defunct border security and supplemental aid package, progressive members of CHC criticized the measures that were being leaked while also demanding meetings to discuss the talks.

"Our votes matter. And so sometimes that means withholding votes," Barragán said at a press conference earlier this month. "It is completely unacceptable that the Hispanic Caucus would not be at the table on the issue that we lead on, which is immigration."

CHC Whip Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, bashed the deal for not including anything for Dreamers, young adults who were brought into the U.S. illegally when they were young and face deportation despite many not having been to their country of origin since fleeing.

"The level of anxiety and uncertainty is at a peak right now, particularly when we saw that the Senate bill did not include Dreamers. And of course, for many of us, that's a nonstarter," Garcia said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest statement.