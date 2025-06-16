Hillary Clinton's 'utter contempt' for troops under fire after attempting to mock Trump's military parade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's attempt to mock President Donald Trump's military parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army backfired on social media as conservatives and other critics lambasted her for allegedly holding "utter contempt" for the U.S. military, while others slammed her for spending the weekend in the Hamptons attending her former longtime aide's wedding while criticizing Trump.

"This witch was a few votes away from becoming commander in chief. This is what she thinks of our military. Man, @BuzzPatterson was right. Hillary hates the troops," conservative X commentator Benny Johnson posted in response to Clinton's post Sunday.

Clinton posted compare and contrast photos of Trump's military parade that was held on Washington's Constitution Ave. Saturday evening. Protesters nationwide held "No Kings Day" demonstrations in response to Trump's parade, and to denounce the Trump administration's ongoing deportation raids in left-wing cities.

"Compare and contrast scenes from yesterday in America," Clinton posted to X Sunday. "On the one hand, Trump's low-energy Dear Leader parade (that cost you $45 million). On the other, millions of people across the country gathering peacefully to say: Here, we have no kings."

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS 'UTTER FAILURE' OF ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTS AS AMERICA CELEBRATES ARMY'S HISTORIC MILESTONE

Clinton's message was accompanied by photos of protests in Los Angeles and Houston, as well as two shots of the parade showing a military flyover showcasing the Washington Monument, and another picture showing a group of people watching the military parade's tanks chug down the street.

The administration reported that more than 250,000 people traveled to Washington for the Saturday parade, which fell on the same day as Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day. While thousands of protesters in cities nationwide took to the streets to protest Trump in the "No Kings" demonstrations, which included violence spiraling amid the protests in some cities such as Portland, Oregon, and ongoing violence in Los Angeles.

Conservatives and other critics slammed Clinton and her post for allegedly showing her dislike of the U.S. military.

"Hillary Clinton hates the troops, bigtime," assistant director of Florida's Voice posted to X.

"Utter contempt for the 250th birthday of the @USArmy," another critic posted in response to Clinton.

"And, we don’t have queens either. We have a duly-elected president…which you’ll never be," author and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson posted on X.

MORE AMERICANS SUPPORT THAN OPPOSE TRUMP’S ARMY CELEBRATION PARADE: POLL

"If the only thing @realDonaldTrump ever did was stop Hillary from being President he would be the greatest American ever born," another critic posted.

"Basically what you did in Benghazi shows how much respect you have for our military. You really should sit this one out," another X user posted.

"We already have a "No kings" day, Hillary. It's called July 4th aka independence day, where we said no to a monarchy. This is the type of product of the public school system," an account called Jewish MAGA posted.

LIBERAL MEDIA MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP’S MILITARY PARADE PLAN, CALLING IT ‘AUTHORITARIAN’

Other critics slammed Clinton for restricting replies to her post, while others pointed out that while Trump held a parade honoring the military, Clinton was in the Hamptons celebrating her longtime former aide Huma Abedin's wedding to Alex Soros, the son of left-wing billionaire donor George Soros.

"On one hand you had shootings and riots .. On another hand, You had happy people celebrating the 250th Army Anniversary ... Your Point ? BTW: How was the Democrat Royal Wedding of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin?" one critic posted Sunday.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SAYS AMERICA’S TROOPS WILL LOOK LIKE NORTH KOREANS MARCHING THROUGH DC FOR PARADE

"How was the Soros wedding? Chilling with the liberal royalty sounds like fun on No Kings Day!" another critic posted.

Clinton attended the Abedin–Soros wedding Saturday, which included other Democrat heavyweights, including Bill Clinton , Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Vice President Kamala Harris — as well as her husband Doug Emhoff — and Pelosi attended the wedding, the New York Times reported. Other celebrities and high-profile attendees included Vogue's Anna Wintour, socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the outlet reported, citing attendees.

"I’m looking forward to being a witness to their marriage; to the celebration that we all are going to be part of; to seeing so many longtime friends gathered in one place to really enjoy being part of Huma and Alex’s start of their married life," Hillary Clinton told Vogue of the wedding in an article published Saturday. "And I think we all could use some fun, so I’m looking forward to all of it."

The wedding included a live performance from Boyz II Men, the vocal harmony group behind hits such as 1991's "Motownphilly," according to the Times, as well as toasts from Hillary Clinton, Wintour and the Albanian prime minister. Abedin wore two custom wedding dresses over the course of the day, Vogue reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office for comment on the negative reactions, but did not immediately receive a reply.