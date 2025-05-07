Liberal media melts down over Trump’s military parade plan, calling it ‘authoritarian’

President Donald Trump’s plan to host a large-scale military parade in Washington next month has ignited liberal media outlets, with many critics describing the event as "authoritarian" and unnecessary.

The parade, scheduled for June, is intended to honor military veterans and active-duty service members while also marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The event will notably fall on Trump’s 79th birthday, a coincidence that has fueled skepticism among his critics.

Media voices on networks like MSNBC, ABC, and CNN have responded with alarm, framing the parade as a symbol of authoritarian leadership rather than patriotic celebration.

"We don’t need a military parade," said political analyst Charles Blow during an appearance on "CNN Newsnight" Monday.

TRUMP TO HOST MILITARY PARADE TO CELEBRATE ARMY'S 250TH BIRTHDAY, HONOR ACTIVE-DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS, VETERANS

"Strong men do that because they want to make their citizens cower."

Conservative analyst Scott Jennings scoffed at the CNN panelists' complaints, arguing the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is trying to boost morale and recruitment.

"[It's] a national parade to show off our military and show pride in the veterans who have defended this country and you're all mad about it?" he asked.

Similar concerns echoed across daytime television. On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg criticized the idea as being more about ego than honor.

JEN PSAKI, THE EX-BIDEN FLACK WHO DEFENDED HIS MENTAL FITNESS, LAUNCHES EXPANDED ROLE AT MSNBC

"I’m not interested in throwing a parade for you [Trump]," she said.

MSNBC’s "Rachel Maddow Show" featured Ezra Levin, co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, who said the plan was "straight out of the authoritarian playbook."

Despite the criticism, Trump has defended the event, dismissing concerns over its price tag during an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press." Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he told host Kristen Welker the cost would be "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

'VIEW' CO-HOST KNOCKS BIDEN AHEAD OF INTERVIEW, SAYS DEMOCRATS DON'T WANT TO SEE HIM RIGHT NOW

"We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world," Trump said. "And we’re going to celebrate it."

Estimates from U.S. defense planners suggest the parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million, according to reporting by Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin. The event is set to include more than 6,000 soldiers, military vehicles, helicopters, and multiple marching bands.

FETTERMAN LASHES OUT AT 'HIT PIECE' AFTER CONFRONTATION WITH REPORTER ABOUT HIS HEALTH

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former press secretary and current "Outnumbered" co-host, said the backlash is part of a broader pattern.

"The Democratic Party, they’ve chosen to be an outrage machine at a time when there is outrage fatigue in this country," she said. "People are fed up with the ‘authoritarianism coup’ language."

"Outnumbered" guest and Independent Women Features editor Kaylee McGhee White echoed that sentiment: "It’s not intimidating, at least it’s not if you love America. You enjoy watching this country flex its muscles and display its strength."

"The Faulkner Focus" host Harris Faulkner expressed concern about the possible price tag, but said her real concerns about the event are making sure the focus remains on celebrating the troops, and their families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This will make them feel special, and they deserve to feel that way, those who have fought, currently fighting, and their families," Faulkner said. "I also want us to remember the families in that moment, and celebrate them too."