Hillary Clinton trolls Donald Trump after his indictment by hawking 'BUT HER EMAILS' merchandise on Twitter

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to gloat following the news that former president Trump was indicted on seven federal charges related to mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

In September 2022, Clinton claimed investigators found "zero" classified emails on her private email server, despite a 2018 government report saying 193 emails that were classified when they were drafted were sent to or from her server.

Clinton was investigated by the FBI in 2015 for holding classified information on her private email server at home.

Then-FBI Director James Comey had said publicly that Clinton mishandled classified information, but he declined to recommend prosecution and the Justice Department declined to move forward.

On Friday morning, Clinton took to Twitter to promote merchandise branded with the tagline "BUT HER EMAILS."

"Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether, groups working to strengthen our democracy," she wrote.

TRUMP INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO DOCUMENT HANDLING AND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Onward Together is Clinton's organization that "advances progressive values and works to build a brighter future for generations to come."

Featured on the website is a "BUT HER EMAILS Collection" of merchandise with the phrase printed on mugs, t-shirts, baseball hats, and stickers with prices ranging from $12 to $32.

One Twitter user replied to the tweet saying, "The hubris of knowing you violated the same laws Trump is being accused of breaking… and gloating about getting away with it… is egregious even for you."

WSJ EDITORIAL BOARD ARGUES THE FBI, DOJ MUST APPLY THE 'CLINTON STANDARD' TO TRUMP

Intelligence Community Inspector General I. Charles McCullough III laid out the findings of the Clinton documents review by intelligence agencies that identified "several dozen" additional classified emails – including specific intelligence known as "special access programs."

According to a 2018 Department of Justice inspector general's report , "81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails that were classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time the emails were drafted on UNCLASSIFIED systems and sent to or from Clinton’s personal server."

DOJ INSPECTOR GENERAL CANNOT IDENTIFY FBI LEAKS REGARDING CLINTON SERVER IN LEAD-UP TO 2016 ELECTION

Clinton ran unsuccessfully against Trump for president in 2016.

On Thursday, Trump revealed via social media that he has been indicted by DOJ on federal charges that emerged out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s months-long investigation.

Trump is listed in the indictment, which has not been unsealed, as a criminal defendant charged with at least seven counts involving obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and illegal retention of classified government material. He has been ordered to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

This is the second time Trump has been indicted this year. Trump pleaded not guilty in April after being charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

NARA told Congress in February 2022 that Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida. NARA recovered the 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago and "identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes." The matter was referred to the Justice Department by NARA.

Those boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information," and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.

Classified material that was reportedly confiscated by the FBI during the FBI's raid in August included a letter to Trump from former President Obama, a letter from Kim Jong Un, a birthday dinner menu and a cocktail napkin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — gathering, transmitting or losing defense information; 18 USC 2071 — concealment, removal or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The allegation of "gathering, transmitting or losing defense information" falls under the Espionage Act.

Fox News Digital's Timothy Nerozzi and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.