Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Hillary Clinton reacts after midterms: 'It turns out women enjoy having human rights'

Clinton supported New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in midterm campaign

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Hochul defeats Zeldin, Whitmer defeats Dixon in governors races, Fox News projects Video

Hochul defeats Zeldin, Whitmer defeats Dixon in governors races, Fox News projects

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum report on the latest Fox News midtern race projections.

Hillary Clinton is reacting Wednesday after the midterm elections, writing on Twitter, "It turns out women enjoy having human rights, and we vote." 

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate made the remark after Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, became the first woman to be elected governor of New York

"Congratulations to Gov. Kathy Hochul and everyone who fought hard for our values in this election," Clinton wrote in a separate tweet. 

"Win or lose, fighting for what you believe in is always, always worth it," she added. 

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES   

Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand together on stage during a campaign event for Hochul on Nov. 3, at Barnard College in New York.

Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand together on stage during a campaign event for Hochul on Nov. 3, at Barnard College in New York. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

Clinton appeared alongside Vice President Kamala Harris last week in New York City at a campaign event for Hochul. 

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event for Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York City on Nov. 3.

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event for Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York City on Nov. 3. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

With 94.3% of results in, the Fox News Decision Desk has recorded 3,011,279 votes for Hochul, compared to 2,719,841 for her challenger, Republican Lee Zeldin.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics