Hewitt trips up Trump on foreign policy

With the second GOP debate only two weeks away, Donald Trump may need to do some cramming on foreign policy to catch up to his peers.

Trump admitted in a Thursday interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt that he does not know some of the nuts and bolts issues on the world stage, particularly the names of terror leaders and other players in the Middle East. He also didn't know the difference between Hamas and Hezbollah.

From the outset, Hewitt, who is set to ask questions at the debate on Sept. 16, quizzed the GOP front-runner on a series of issues pertaining to the Middle East. He asked if Trump knew about Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a major general in the Iranian Army.

"Yes," Trump said with some doubt in his voice. "Go ahead, give me a little — go ahead, tell me."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com