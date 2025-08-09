California launches redistricting fight to ‘nullify’ Texas GOP plan, with Dems poised to gain 5 seats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the controversy surrounding Texas’s redistricting efforts still rages, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that the Golden State will move forward with a plan for a special election in early November to place its own redistricting plan on a ballot measure before voters.

Newsom said the move was a counterpunch to Texas and was being done in a transparent fashion, but would also likely see Democrats pick up five seats if the measure is adopted. The plan would allow Democrats to temporarily bypass the state’s independent redistricting commission and adopt a new congressional map ahead of the 2026 elections.

"We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what’s happening in Texas and we will nullify what happens in Texas," Newsom said at a Friday press conference flanked by several California lawmakers and some Texas Democrats who fled their state.

"We’ll pick up five seats with the consent of the people. And that’s the difference between the approach we’re taking and the approach they’re taking," Newsom continued. "We’re doing it on a temporary basis. We’re doing it in a fully transparent way and we’re doing it by asking the people of the state of California for their consent and support."

California would be the first Democratic-led state to actively begin the process of passing new congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms in response to Texas’s redistricting push.

Newsom said Democrats have until Aug. 22 to get the measure on the ballot and he railed against President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in justifying the move.

"Greg Abbott, who doesn't have the courage, doesn't have the backbone, doesn't have a conscience of the consequences of his actions... is dialing now for new seats," Newsom said Friday, referring to the Texas governor’s push for a mid-decade redistricting map and a call with President Trump.

"[Trump’s] agenda is failing. His presidency has failed. He knows the headwinds in a midterm. He's dialing for seats now."

Texas Republicans, encouraged by the Trump administration, are pursuing a congressional map aimed at adding up to five GOP-leaning districts, prompting fierce backlash and counteraction. Texas Democrats have fled the Lone Star State to Democrat-stronghold states to break quorum and halt the vote.

The Texas House requires a quorum of two-thirds of members present to conduct official business and state lawmakers have reported they plan to be absent from the state until the end of August, when the special session ends.

Texas Democrats argue that their state’s redistricting plan is unconstitutional and nakedly partisan.

Pelosi defended the Texas walkout, calling it "self-defense for our democracy."

She said Democrats will not let Trump "pave over" free and fair elections in the country.

Texas Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows signed arrest warrants for the absent Democrats on Monday, following the state House approving of such warrants and Gov. Greg Abbott calling on the Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest the "delinquent Texas House Democrats." The arrest warrants are largely viewed as symbolic as they only apply to those within state lines.

California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a Democrat, said maps would be available to view next week.

"Once these maps are released, voters will have the opportunity to digest these maps, review them for weeks and months leading to this election," he said.

Fox News’ Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.