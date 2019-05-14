Hemingway on Gillibrand's 'identity politics' push: 'Come up with a better gimmick than being young and a woman'

"Federalist" senior editor Mollie Hemingway said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., should "come up with a better gimmick" than her gender and age if she seeks to practice "identity politics."

Host Tucker Carlson said that no candidate has "played this role" of "making excuses why you are the victim" more "precisely" than Gillibrand.

Gillibrand said in a clip from a CBS interview played by Carlson that she is running for president as "a young mom" who is going to "fight for other people's kids as hard as I would fight for my own."

"You are either going to run on identity politics or you're not," Hemingway said of the current 2020 Democratic presidential field.

Hemingway said former Vice President Joe Biden is running his race without consideration of identity politics but that Gillibrand is embracing the idea.

"If you are doing the identity politics lane, she's got a difficult one: She is not the only woman, not the only white woman - she is not the youngest person," she said.

"If you're going to do identity politics, [Gillibrand] needs to come up with a better gimmick than being young and a woman," Hemingway added.

Hemingway suggested that to increase her popularity, Gillibrand should work to build a coalition and "not blame other people."

She claimed the situation is evidence of the media being "in alliance with the Democratic Party."

"Sometimes people aren't told when they say things that make them seem ridiculous," she said. "Someone needs to explain to Stacey Abrams, D-Ga., that she is not the governor of Georgia, and someone needs to explain to Kirsten Gillibrand that there is nothing wrong with being 52."

Hemingway added that Hillary Clinton should also be formally advised that she lost the 2016 election "fair and square."