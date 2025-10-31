Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

China

Hegseth, in talks with Chinese counterpart, says US will 'stoutly defend' interests in Indo-Pacific

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets wit his Chinese counterpart in Kuala Lumpur

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday met with his Chinese counterpart in Kuala Lumpur, using the high-profile encounter to reaffirm that the United States will "stoutly defend" its interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Hegseth characterized the session with Chinese Admiral Dong Jun as "good and constructive." The pair met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defense summit, which convened top military officials from across the region. 

The Pentagon chief said he raised concerns about China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea and around Taiwan – as well as its posture toward American allies and partners.

"I highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth wrote on X. "The United States does not seek conflict, but it will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."

TRUMP, XI MEET IN EFFORT TO RESOLVE TRADE TENSIONS SPARKED BY US TARIFFS

pete hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (C) leaves after attending a billateral meeting and the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defence cooperation between Malaysia and the United States, in Kuala Lumpur on October 30, 2025.  (MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

China’s Defense Ministry responded in measured terms, reiterating Beijing’s long-held stance that Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland is an "unstoppable historical trend."

China's Minister of National Defense

China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun (R) attends the ASEAN - China Defence Ministers' Luncheon as part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on October 31, 2025.  (Hasnoor Hussain / POOL / AFP)

The meeting face-to-face marked the first in-person meeting between the two defense leaders since a video call in early September. It signaled continued efforts on both sides to manage a tense relationship even as disputes over Taiwan, maritime boundaries and navigation rights persist.

Hegseth said the U.S. will "continue discussions with the People’s Liberation Army on matters of mutual importance."

Hegseth also announced a 10-year defense cooperation framework with India following talks with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh — part of Washington’s push to expand security and technology ties with New Delhi as a counterweight to Beijing’s influence.

The secretary later met with Malaysia’s defense minister, reaffirming the two nations’ commitment to upholding maritime security in the contested South China Sea, where China’s expansive territorial claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Ministers and members of delegates attend the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

ASEAN defense ministers will continue talks Saturday with dialogue partners including the United States, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

