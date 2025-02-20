Hegseth circulating list to congressional Republicans of top generals, officers he is interested in firing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been circulating a list to congressional Republicans with the names of top military generals and officers he is interested in firing, Fox News has learned.

Among the names on the list are U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the current Chief of Naval Operations and the second woman to be promoted to a four-star Admiral in the Navy’s history, a senior official said.

"She is one of the folks on the list," the official said.

HEGSETH ORDERS PENTAGON TO MAKE PLANS FOR MAJOR BUDGET CUTS TO ALIGN WITH TRUMP'S PRIORITIES

So far, the list contains a "handful of names," but it may not be the final version. It has been conveyed to Republican members of Congress, not Democrats. Several top Republicans on the Armed Services Committee said they heard about the list, but had not seen it themselves.

"I may have heard a rumor, but I'm not going to speculate on rumors," Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) told Fox. "No one has approached me about such a list other than people asking me questions."

Hegseth was slated to travel Friday to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to conduct a media interview, but the trip has been postponed until Tuesday.

Some officials have taken the postponement to be another sign that firings could be imminent. Late Friday is often the time that firings are announced in Washington.

TRUMP ADMIN EXPECTED TO ENACT LAYOFF AT DEFENSE DEPARTMENT AMID DOGE ARRIVAL: REPORT

During her tenure, Franchetti commanded two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Pacific and served as the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea. She also served as the deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development, and director for strategy, plans, and policy of the Joint Staff.

As head ofthe Navy's 6th Fleet, she oversaw the Navy's response to Syrian President Bashar al Assad's use of chemical weapons.

"She is a war fighter with combat experience. She's an operational leader. She's a strategist. She's an innovator,"Adm. Michael Gilday, the former Chief of Naval Operations, said when Franchetti was nominated by then-President Joe Biden in July 2023.

"She's a team builder. She's a trailblazer. She's an example of personal and professional resilience and a testament to the power of the American dream to inspire service and sacrifice," Gilday said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hegseth has been outspoken about his belief that women should not serve in combat roles.

"I’m straight up saying that we should not have women in combat roles – it hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated," he said on a Nov. 7, 2024 episode of the "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast.

He later clarified his comments, saying his remarks had been "misconstrued, that I somehow don't support women in the military, some of our greatest warriors, our best warriors out there are women."

Joint Chiefs Chairman C.Q. Brown is also rumored to be on the list.

When asked if he would fire Brown on his first day in office, Hegseth said "I look forward to working with him."

Brown was standing next to Hegseth as he answered the question.