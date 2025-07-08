Hawley touts provision in Big, Beautiful Bill that has even hard-left Democrats celebrating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., stood shoulder-to-shoulder with staunch Democrats to celebrate the inclusion of key compensation for survivors of nuclear testing inside President Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill on Tuesday.

Hawley has fought for the passage of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) since the program was canceled in 2023. It has now been re-upped and greatly expanded thanks to persistent bipartisan advocacy.

Among the cross-aisle attendees was former Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who was among the most aggressive critics of Republicans while in Congress. Hawley embraced Bush at the event, however.

"Cori, thank you. We would not be here without you and your work," he said, recounting their multiple prior efforts to pass the legislation.

Also at the event was Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., who voted against the OBBB, but said he supports the RECA legislation. Navajo Nation president Buu Nygren also attended the event and recounted the impact of nuclear testing on his community.

The bill applies to sites across the country where Americans, civilian, military and members of the Navajo Nation, were exposed to radiation due to nuclear weapons testing and the storing of nuclear waste.

The event took place at one such site: St. Cin Park in St. Louis. The surrounding area has been determined to be a cancer hotzone thanks to the storing of nuclear waste nearby.

The legislation applies to similar sites across Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alaska, but advocates of the bill and Hawley himself say there remains more work to be done.

"This is a great first step, but there is definitely more to do," NAACP St. Louis president John Bowman told Fox at the event. "This is a good day, but there are better days to come."

Bowman and others highlighted some zip codes that aren't eligible for the compensation, and they say work needs to be done to expand the documentation Americans can use to prove they qualify for compensation.

Dawn Chapman, founder of Just Moms STL, an advocacy group devoted to the radiation exposure issue, told Fox that the process – while difficult – reinforced her belief in the legislative process.

She recounted seeing staffers from opposite sides of the aisle celebrating and sharing high-fives after the bill was passed. The bill passed through the Senate three times in recent years before finally making it to the president's desk.

"The system still works. It does," she said. "The media just often doesn't share it."