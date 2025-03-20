Hawley skeptical of Trump pick Oz: 'I hope he's changed his views'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he was "skeptical" of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s views, particularly on transgender procedures for minors and abortion, and released a series of questions Wednesday that he plans to ask President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during his road to confirmation.

"I’ve been reading up on Dr. Oz - I see he’s praised trans surgeries for minors and supported hormone treatments & puberty blockers for kids in the past," Hawley wrote on X on Wednesday. "And has also criticized state laws protecting life. I hope he’s changed his views to match President Trump! We need the Trump agenda at CMS."

In a series of written questions for Oz, Hawley asked the former heart surgeon and TV personality if his views have changed since hosting a television show.

Hawley noted that Oz had on his show "various transgender advocates as well as a surgeon who performed transgender surgery" and "also invited children to discuss switching genders and praised parents for helping their children ‘transition’."

"Do you support President Trump’s position that gender transition procedures for minors should be banned?" one question directed at Oz and shared by Hawley’s press office asked.

The senator also asked if Trump’s nominee supported the president’s executive order barring biological men from competing in women’s sports.

"Do you believe that CMS has a role in promoting or supporting gender transition surgery in any way?" Hawley asked.

The senator asked Oz if he would commit to never issuing a National Coverage Determination at CMS for "gender reassignment surgery" or equivalent procedures, including the use of hormone and puberty blockers, in line with Trump’s policies. He also asked if Oz would support Trump’s efforts to halt federal funding to hospitals that provide so-called "gender-affirming care" to minors.

Hawley noted Oz had stated in the past that he did not want to "interfere" with doctors prescribing puberty blockers for minor children and asked if that was still his position.

"Do you believe the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which every Justice appointed by President Trump supported, was correctly decided?" Hawley asked.

The senator questioned whether Oz’s position has changed since he in 2019 opposed state limitations on abortion related to fetal heartbeat by describing it as "little electrical exchanges in the cell that no one would hear or think about as a heart."

In 2019, Oz predicted a state would face a "big sucking sound of business leaving" over its pro-life law, the senator noted, asking Trump’s nominee to answer if he would allow his decisions as head of CMS to be "influenced by corporate preferences."

Oz testified last week that CMS would abide by the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.

"As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all," Oz stated in 2022, according to Hawley's office. The senator cited how Oz also said he did not want the federal government "impinging" on actions the states may make regarding abortion.

"But many federal laws and regulations implicate life issues," Hawley said. "President Trump’s administration has opposed federal funding for abortion, for example, at home and abroad. Will you support the President’s position and commit to upholding existing laws that prevent federal funds from being used for abortions?"

Hawley asked Oz if he would uphold protections for conscience rights related to abortion, including under the Weldon, Church and Coats-Snowe Amendments.

The senator noted that CMS under Trump approved waivers allowing states to exclude abortion-performing clinics from the Medicaid program and asked Oz if he would support the president’s policy and back similar waivers if he is confirmed by the Senate. Hawley questioned whether Oz would "support action at the federal level to directly exclude abortion providers from the Medicaid program."

"The Biden administration issued guidance via CMS suggesting that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) required hospitals to perform abortions, overriding state laws," Hawley noted. The senator asked Oz if he would return to the Trump policy and "clarify that EMTALA does not mandate abortions."

Finally, Hawley noted that CMS under Trump required separate billing plans that covered abortion in Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketing plans and the Biden administration eliminated that requirement. He asked if Oz would support returning Trump’s policy of "transparent billing practices and ensure that consumers pay properly separate charges for abortion."

The 64-year-old was a respected heart surgeon who turned into a popular TV pitchman. He sold everything from supplements to private health insurance plans on "The Dr. Oz Show," which ran for 13 seasons and helped him amass a fortune.

If confirmed, Oz will oversee health insurance for about 150 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or ACA coverage. As CMS administrator, he could wield significant power over most health companies operating in the U.S., because he can make decisions about who and what is covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Oz faced over two and a half hours of questioning Friday before the Republican-controlled Senate Finance Committee, which has yet to vote on whether to forward his nomination to the full Senate for consideration. Hawley is not a Finance Committee member and did not question Oz during the hearing last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.