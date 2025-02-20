Hawley calls for watchdog over Ukraine aid after Democrats blocked previous effort

FIRST ON FOX: Amidst a war of words between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sen. Josh Hawley is pitching legislation that would install a special inspector general for Ukraine aid.

Hawley, R-Mo., is reintroducing legislation he sponsored along with Vice President J.D. Vance, when Vance was in the Senate, for an independent watchdog to audit the more than $174 billion that Congress has appropriated for Ukraine aid.

The Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance Act was voted down by the then-Democratic-controlled Senate when Hawley first introduced it in 2023. But with Republican control of both chambers of Congress and President Donald Trump’s increasing frustration over Ukraine aid, Hawley believes it now has a chance of becoming law.

"American taxpayers shouldn’t have to wonder where their billions in aid to Ukraine went and what they’re funding there now. They deserve an accounting of every penny Congress shipped over there," Hawley said in a statement.

WALTZ SAYS UKRAINE SHOULD ‘TONE DOWN’ CRITICISM OF TRUMP

The watchdog would be similar to those created for Afghanistan reconstruction, known as SIGAR, and one created to investigate CARES Act fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as SIGPR, and another created after the 2008 financial crisis to audit the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP).

Under Hawley's bill, an inspector general's office for Ukraine would conduct oversight of aid programs run by the Department of Defense, State Department, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The legislation would siphon dollars from the Ukraine Economic Assistance Fund for the office, and the inspector general would be required to submit quarterly reports to Congress on the office’s findings.

GOP SENATORS BACK TRUMP'S DEMAND FOR UKRAINE ELECTIONS, BUT WON'T CALL ZELENSKYY 'DICTATOR'

And as Congress hashes out a budget blueprint, Hawley has issued a warning to Senate leaders not to try to "slip in" Ukraine aid. "We shouldn't be giving a dime more to Ukraine. We should be auditing the billions we've already given them," he said.

Hawley's action comes as tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy reached a fever pitch this week after Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator" who "never should have started" the war.

Zelenskyy in turn said Trump is operating in a "​​disinformation space."

This week, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz sat down with their Russian counterparts and agreed to increase their diplomatic presences in each other’s nations.

Hawley, while veering away from calling Zelenskyy a "dictator," backed up Trump’s assertion that Ukraine needed to hold elections, even in a time of war.

TRUMP CALLS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY A 'DICTATOR WITHOUT ELECTIONS' AS RIFT WIDENS

"We held elections during World War II," Hawley said. "If they're a democracy, they should hold elections. I don't think that's difficult."

" [Zelenskyy] is the elected leader of the country," said Hawley. "But, you know, at a certain point you've got to hold elections."

Trump has been pushing Zelenskyy to pay up for past U.S. support. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent traveled to Ukraine to hand the Ukrainian president a draft deal entitling the U.S. to hundreds of billions worth of its minerals.

National security adviser Mike Waltz said on Thursday that Ukraine needs to "tone it down" and sign the mineral deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We presented the Ukrainians really an incredible and historic opportunity to have the United States of America co-invest with Ukraine, invest in its economy, invest in its natural resources and really become a partner in Ukraine's future in a way that's sustainable, but also would be – I think – the best security guarantee they could ever hope for, much more than another pallet of ammunition," he said.