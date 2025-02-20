Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Ukraine

Hawley calls for watchdog over Ukraine aid after Democrats blocked previous effort

Legislation would siphon dollars from the Ukraine Economic Assistance Fund for an inspector general's office

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Ukraine's Zelenskyy allowed Biden admin to 'politicize' him, expert says Video

Ukraine's Zelenskyy allowed Biden admin to 'politicize' him, expert says

Former deputy national security advisor Victoria Coates joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the dynamic between President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy as peace talks hang in the balance and how China comes into play amid conflicts worldwide.

FIRST ON FOX: Amidst a war of words between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sen. Josh Hawley is pitching legislation that would install a special inspector general for Ukraine aid.

Hawley, R-Mo., is reintroducing legislation he sponsored along with Vice President J.D. Vance, when Vance was in the Senate, for an independent watchdog to audit the more than $174 billion that Congress has appropriated for Ukraine aid.

The Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance Act was voted down by the then-Democratic-controlled Senate when Hawley first introduced it in 2023. But with Republican control of both chambers of Congress and President Donald Trump’s increasing frustration over Ukraine aid, Hawley believes it now has a chance of becoming law. 

"American taxpayers shouldn’t have to wonder where their billions in aid to Ukraine went and what they’re funding there now. They deserve an accounting of every penny Congress shipped over there," Hawley said in a statement. 

WALTZ SAYS UKRAINE SHOULD ‘TONE DOWN’ CRITICISM OF TRUMP

Sen Josh Hawley speaks on Capitol Hill

Hawley, R-Mo., is reintroducing legislation he sponsored along with Vice President J.D. Vance when he was in the Senate for an independent watchdog to audit the over-$174 billion Congress has appropriated for Ukraine aid. (C-SPAN)

The watchdog would be similar to those created for Afghanistan reconstruction, known as SIGAR, and one created to investigate CARES Act fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as SIGPR, and another created after the 2008 financial crisis to audit the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP). 

Under Hawley's bill, an inspector general's office for Ukraine would conduct oversight of aid programs run by the Department of Defense, State Department, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). 

The legislation would siphon dollars from the Ukraine Economic Assistance Fund for the office, and the inspector general would be required to submit quarterly reports to Congress on the office’s findings. 

GOP SENATORS BACK TRUMP'S DEMAND FOR UKRAINE ELECTIONS, BUT WON'T CALL ZELENSKYY 'DICTATOR'

Ukraine President Zelenskyy speaks

It comes as tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy reached a fever pitch this week after Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator" who "never should have started" the war.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

And as Congress hashes out a budget blueprint, Hawley has issued a warning to Senate leaders not to try to "slip in" Ukraine aid. "We shouldn't be giving a dime more to Ukraine. We should be auditing the billions we've already given them," he said. 

Hawley's action comes as tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy reached a fever pitch this week after Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator" who "never should have started" the war. 

Zelenskyy in turn said Trump is operating in a "​​disinformation space." 

Ukraine Army Training in Kyiv

Hawley's bill would audit U.S. dollars sent to Ukraine.  (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

This week, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz sat down with their Russian counterparts and agreed to increase their diplomatic presences in each other’s nations. 

Hawley, while veering away from calling Zelenskyy a "dictator," backed up Trump’s assertion that Ukraine needed to hold elections, even in a time of war. 

TRUMP CALLS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY A 'DICTATOR WITHOUT ELECTIONS' AS RIFT WIDENS

"We held elections during World War II," Hawley said. "If they're a democracy, they should hold elections. I don't think that's difficult." 

"[Zelenskyy] is the elected leader of the country," said Hawley. "But, you know, at a certain point you've got to hold elections."

Trump has been pushing Zelenskyy to pay up for past U.S. support. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent traveled to Ukraine to hand the Ukrainian president a draft deal entitling the U.S. to hundreds of billions worth of its minerals. 

National security adviser Mike Waltz said on Thursday that Ukraine needs to "tone it down" and sign the mineral deal. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We presented the Ukrainians really an incredible and historic opportunity to have the United States of America co-invest with Ukraine, invest in its economy, invest in its natural resources and really become a partner in Ukraine's future in a way that's sustainable, but also would be – I think – the best security guarantee they could ever hope for, much more than another pallet of ammunition," he said. 

More from Politics