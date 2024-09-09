Harris-Walz hit with blistering ad on China record ahead of presidential debate: 'Time to fight back'

FIRST ON FOX: An anti-CCP group is launching a 6-figure ad in key battleground states during Tuesday’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris that accuses her of "doing damage" to the country through her position on China.

"The Protecting America Initiative, a nonprofit organization focused on safeguarding the nation from Communist China’s growing influence in the states, today released a six-figure TV ad that will air during the Trump-Harris Presidential Debate on Tuesday," the Protecting America Initiative said in a press release this week leading up to the first debate between Trump and Harris.

In the 30-second ad , which will run in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin during Tuesday’s debate, the group takes direct aim at the Harris-Walz record on China.

HARRIS VP PICK SPENT YEARS PROMOTING RESEARCH FACILITY THAT COLLABORATED WITH 'CHINESE MILITARY COMPANY'

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris opened the door to Communist China, and they’re marching right through it," the ad says.

"A new Biden-Harris rule means China will hold our auto industry hostage. Harris even cast the tiebreaking vote that made it possible. And now that she's running for president, she’s chosen a running mate under federal investigation for ‘close ties’ to the CCP," the ad continued. "Harris has done enough damage. It’s time to fight back. To safeguard our manufacturing, our food supply, and our border…It's time to stand up to China and Protect America."

WALZ'S HONEYMOON WITH CHINA GETS FRESH SCRUTINY AS HARRIS CAMP BLASTS 'LYING' CRITICS

The Protecting America Initiative describes itself as a "conservative nonprofit organization that supports state lawmakers in their effort to crack down on the growing threat of the Communist Chinese Party" that is led by former Trump Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin.

The Harris-Walz campaign has faced scrutiny over its positions on China, specifically Walz, who is the subject of an investigation in the House over his "longstanding connections" to China.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced earlier this year he is seeking information about the Chinese entities and officials Walz has "engaged and partnered with," as well as any "warnings or advice the FBI may have given to Governor Walz about U.S. political figures being targeted by or recruited for CCP influence operations."

Comer said Walz has "longstanding connections to CCP-connected entities and officials that make him susceptible" to the CCP’s strategy of "elite capture," which seeks to co-opt influential figures in elite political, cultural and academic circles to "influence the United States to the benefit of the communist regime and the detriment of Americans."

Comer pointed to reports of Walz’s "extensive engagement with CCP officials and entities while serving in public office," saying it raises questions about "possible CCP influence in his decision-making as governor — and, should he be elected, as vice president."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.