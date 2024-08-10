I watched as Gov. Tim Walz let my home state of Minnesota burn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Democrats are losing their minds with enthusiasm for presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, his presence on the ticket reminds me of real-life nightmares he created for his own state.

In his four years as governor, Minnesota became near unlivable and dangerous for its citizens and a killing field for the preborn. His remarkable cowardice and carelessness are personal as it destroyed businesses, friendships, family members and the place I once called home.

The day New York passed its first infanticide bill in 2019 was the same day my pro-life career truly began. Only four years later, Walz became enemy No. 1 to Minnesotan preborn lives, signing the first bill in Minnesota legalizing abortion-on-demand and infanticide.

However, his callous embrace of terror began before 2023, most notably with the infamous George Floyd riots.

What once used to be one of the safest and most beautiful cities in the U.S. saw entire city blocks turned into a fiery ash heap, forcing my friends to flee for their lives due to shootings, riots, violence, left-wing activists blocking major highways, and mobs right in front of their doorsteps.

Gunshots flew through the windows of homes, killing innocent bystanders, sending gas stations and grocery stores into flames, and allowing rioters to loot at their leisure. My once artistic and financially booming city became unrecognizable.

And Walz allowed it to happen. He even had the audacity to lecture Minnesotans that they were the indecent ones.

"We should not put property above people…" he declared as rioters burnt down businesses and killed or injured innocent people. And it would have continued if former President Trump hadn’t threatened to send troops.

Sadly, the long-standing chaos had already left its mark. Our quiet, safe and protected Asguard on earth became Gotham on steroids. Now, no man or woman dares walk alone, even in the daylight.

What happened in Minneapolis was all because Walz was too scared of radicals and losing his political standing to act. His governance was the green light to other state leaders who allowed their cities to accept looting, rioting and violence as a normal way of life.

In addition to all this, there were his socialist executive orders, a power grab created by COVID-19. Among my friends, it created ideological chaos.

People who were once my friends left me and called me a bigot. My close college friend who I trusted and loved turned against me because of different BLM and COVID-19 beliefs, even tracking my location so I "wouldn’t spread COVID" and reporting me for "not following the rules" as I was continuing my pro-life work.

Walz created a system where neighbors had to turn against each other out of fear of fines, getting charged by the state, serving jail time, and being further ostracized by fellow Minnesotans. He even created a hotline for people specifically to report people who were "breaking COVID regulations."

The "Minnesota Nice" culture disappeared. It felt like a tyrant-run territory for almost a year. Walz brags about how abortion is a private matter, yet invaded to the greatest lengths, the privacy of all Minnesotans with his unconstitutional COVID mandates.

Walz’s bullying platform meant that I was even forced to present my senior Capstone project over Zoom because one of my roommates threatened to report me if I presented in-person due to my recent COVID exposure.

You think that would be enough, but when I came back to school in 2020, Walz signed executive orders to make my education that much harder.

As a resident assistant at the University of Northwestern, state executive orders required me to keep my friends from hugging, studying together, eating with one another, and even having their families visit.

I was forced to separate people not fully socially distancing, make them put their masks over their noses while they had to sit in isolation, and had to report if any of my residents attended big gatherings outside of school. If I didn’t, I would get written up.

I even got reported for praying outside of Planned Parenthood with some of my Students for Life of America (SFLA) group members despite being "properly masked." After that, we could no longer do any events outside of campus for the pro-life cause.

The media wants voters to turn a blind eye to the chaos and violence Walz allowed – and have you believe that given even more power, Walz won’t become the same tyrant he was in Minnesota.

Voters can’t afford to take that chance by ignoring Walz’s record, which allowed the mass suffering of the people he was supposed to protect. The shallow self-portrait Walz is painting doesn’t match the stark reality he created for Minnesotans. They have felt the heat from the flames, financial disaster, and physical loss from his recklessness. He has failed Minnesota students, young women, families, business owners, minority communities, our police forces and livelihoods.

Walz should never be the next vice president of the United States. Minnesotans deserve so much more than what has happened to them, and the last thing America deserves is Tim Walz doing to the nation what he did to his own state.