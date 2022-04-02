Harris joins Biden in getting second COVID-19 booster shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris received her second booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, a White House official told Fox News.

President Biden also received his second booster shot this week, but unlike Biden, Harris did not get the dose on camera.

Harris got her first booster shot in October.

On Tuesday, U.S. regulators moved to approve a second COVID-19 vaccine booster for adults aged 50 years and older. Harris is 57.

The Food and Drug Administration first made the announcement, authorizing an extra dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for emergency use in that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

Later that same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the extra shot as an option, stopping short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

"Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement . "CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans."

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said there's evidence that vaccine protection can wane over time, particularly in higher-risk groups, and that another booster will help increase protection for higher-risk individuals.

