Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot on camera

Biden received his first booster shot in September

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot on camera Wednesday. 

"Today, following his remarks on the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19, the President will receive his second COVID-19 booster shot," the White House said in a statement. "The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit." 

President Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington.

President Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older people and certain immunocompromised individuals. 

Biden received his first booster shot in September. The president was issued a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera on Sept. 27, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics