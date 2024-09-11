Harris looking to trigger Trump on rally crowds number

FIRST ON FOX - The Democratic National Committee, on Thursday, plan to troll former President Trump, over his alleged preoccupation with the size of the crowds at his rallies and those of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox News has learned that the DNC will launch a video of Harris baiting Trump over crowd sizes, from Tuesday's first and potentially only presidential debate between the Democratic and Republican Party nominees.

The video will play on a mobile billboard that will circle the Tuscon Music Hall, site of Trump's Thursday campaign event in battleground Arizona.

Harris is seen in the video in a clip from Tuesday's debate discussing Trump's comments at his rallies, in what the Democrats characterize as "incoherent ramblings."

HARRIS APPEARS TO GET UNDER TRUMP'S SKIN AT DEBATE SHOWDOWN

The vice president in the debate noted that Trump - at his rallies - speaks about fictional characters, including Hannibal Lecter from the psychological horror crime thriller film "Silence of the Lambs." She also spotlighted that the former president talks about how "windmills cause cancer."

Harris then noted that "people start leaving his rallies early, out of exhaustion and boredom."

Harris' shifting of the spotlight to crowd size during the debate came as she was answering a question on border security, which is seen as an issue that politically benefits Trump.

Trump, apparently taking the bait, responded to Harris, arguing, "she said people start leaving. People don't go to her rallies. There's no reason to go."

"And the people that do go, she's busing them in and paying them to be there. And then showing them in a different light," the former president claimed. "So, she can't talk about that."

Trump for years has drawn large crowds at his rallies, which can stretch up to three to four hours, from a pre-show of speakers to Trump's often-hour to two-hour-long stream of comments.

Harris, since replacing President Biden nearly eight weeks ago atop the Democrats' 2024 ticket, has also drawn large crowds of similar sizes to her rallies, but she keeps her comments shorter, with her speeches rarely extending over a half an hour in length.

Hours before the start of the debate, the Harris campaign launched an ad in another attempt to get under Trump's skin over crowd size. The spot used clips from former President Barack Obama's much-talked about tweaks of Trump during Obama's Democratic National Convention speech last month.

Ahead of Trump's stop in Tuscon, DNC spokesperson Cameron Niven argued that "no matter what Trump rambles on about tonight, he will not be focused on the issues that matter to Arizonans."

Arizona is one of seven key battleground states that decided the outcome of the 2020 election between Biden and Trump and are likely to determine the winner of the 2024 White House showdown.

Harris holds two rallies Thursday in another of the crucial swing states - North Carolina.