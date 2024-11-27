Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris campaign aide admits she never surpassed Trump in internal polls

'We were told definitely that she had a shot at winning—It wasn't even a shot' – Lindy Li

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
A top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign revealed that internal polls never saw her defeating President-elect Donald Trump in a new appearance on a podcast. 

"We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day," said Harris senior adviser David Plouffe on Pod Save America, a show hosted by staffers of former President Barack Obama.  

"I think it surprised people because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw."

Kamala Harris and David Plouffe split image

Harris campaign senior advisor David Plouffe said that Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Trump was due to the electoral weaknesses in the battleground states. (Getty Images)

Plouffe, along with other top Harris aides Jen O'Malley Dillon, Stephanie Cutter and Quentin Fulks, joined the podcast to share why they believed they lost the election. 

Harris had rivaled Trump and even defeated him in numerous respected public polls across the country, which Plouffe acknowledged.

Dan Pfeiffer,Jen Psaki,David Plouffe,Jay Carney

In this June 29, 2011 file photo, from left,  White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer; Deputy Communications Director Jen Psaki; Senior Adviser David Plouffe; and Press Secretary Jay Carney stand in the East Room as President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

"When Kamala Harris became the nominee, she was behind. We kind of, you know, climbed back, and even post-debate, you know, we still had ourselves down, you know, in the battleground states, but very close. And so, I think, by the end, it was a jump-ball race."

While the top advisers on the campaign were apparently aware of Harris' polling deficit, this information was seemingly obscured to other relevant parties, including those soliciting capital from donors. 

Jen O'malley Dillon

Jen O'Malley Dillon, campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is seen before Harris gives her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC, Nov. 6, 2024.  ((Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

"That's not what we were told," DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li shared with Fox News Digital. 

"We were told definitely that she had a shot at winning—It wasn't even a shot. I was even told that Pennsylvania was looking good, that we would win 3-4 swing states."

"And on the night of election night … we were told that we were going to win Iowa."

Li on FNC

DNC member Lindy Li speaks to Fox & Friends Weekend about why the Harris campaign ended in such "disaster." (Fox News)

According to Li, it is "absolutely not" normal for a campaign to obscure this type of information. 

"I've been doing this since I graduated from college more than a decade [ago]. Absolutely not."

She also shared that donors' trust will need to be gained back because of the daylight between what the campaign was telegraphing about its situation and the reality. "But like for some casual donors, they're going to be like, no f---ing way," Li said. 

"It's not that he'd beat her that's a shock. It's the extent to which he beat her. It wasn't even close. It was a decisive defeat." 

