Kamala Harris

X users left stunned by 'terrible' video of Harris speaking to supporters: 'Who thought this was a good idea?'

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her loss for the first time since her concession speech

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris’ first video to her supporters after the election stunned social media users Tuesday.

The video, shared by the Democratic Party’s official X account, featured Harris speaking directly to followers discouraged by the recent election.

"I just have to remind you, don’t let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you," Harris said.

Many X users were buzzing about Harris' appearance in the video, commenting about how there seemed to be something "off" with the vice president and expressing surprise it was publicly shared.

Kamala Harris on X

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her supporters in an X video on Tuesday. (X screenshot)

DC Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross responded, "Is this a...joke? It's a terrible video. Yikes."

"I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president," Fox News contributor Joe Concha joked.

OutKick columnist Mary Katharine Ham wrote, "When you hand your phone to someone to police your social media posts when y’all go hard, you wanna hand it to someone who likes you."

Senior National Review Online writer Dan McLaughlin reacted, "No video like this would ever have been released by a politician who is not hated by her staff."

"The joy is gone," the Republican Committee of Prince William County surmised.

Former Trump White House advisor Ben Williamson remarked, "I’d read a 5,000 word article on how this got approved for release."

"They wouldn’t let her go on @joerogan but they let her do this," American Principles Project president Terry Schilling posted with a facepalm emoji.

"Who thought this was a good idea? Who is this for? What is this for? What is she even saying? Once again, I will reiterate that we are ruled by imbeciles," Atlantic contributing writer Tyler Austin Harper wondered.

National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty wrote, "Besides the, er, vibe of flammability, the message ‘don't let anyone take your power from you’ is perhaps less than ideal as a theme during the peaceful transfer of power."

The video reportedly came from a call Harris took with donors and volunteers earlier today where she addressed her election loss for the first time since conceding to President-elect Donald Trump.

kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

"The outcome of this election obviously is not what we wanted. It is not what we worked so hard for. But I am proud of the race we ran, and your role in this was critical. What we did in 107 days was unprecedented," Harris said.

Harris has mostly kept out of the spotlight since the election and has been vacationing in Hawaii with second gentleman Doug Emhoff since last week.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.