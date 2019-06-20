Hannity takes on Biden's racially insensitive past

Fox News' Sean Hannity didn't hold back Thursday night, calling out Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden for his racially insensitive past.

"Now, there's a pattern here because crazy uncle Joe came out hard against busing...integration of public schools in the 1970s; he made inflammatory comments when pushing the Clinton crime bill; he used the phrase 'predators on our streets' talking about urban crime; he even made excuses for segregationist Strom Thurmond calling him a product of his time," Hannity said.

BIDEN DEFIANT AS RIVALS SLAM REMARKS ON SEGREGATIONISTS: 'APOLOGIZE FOR WHAT?'

Biden faced criticism Wednesday from his Democratic primary rivals for invoking his ability decades ago to work with two segregationist southern senators to “get things done.”

“Apologize for what?” Biden told reporters Wednesday night when asked about the criticism over his remarks. “Not a racist bone in my body. I've been involved in civil rights my whole career. Period. Period. Period.”

Hannity also talked about the presidential candidates 'flexible' opinions.

"Biden's advisors are actually now even publicly begging him, stop talking about your political past because it is a massive liability. He has no core ideas, no solutions, eight years of failure. Willing to say and do everything to try to appease the radical Democrat socialist party, but is anyone buying it. Remember his Anita hill apology tour, the flip-flopping on the Hyde amendment? He held that position for 40 years, having to pander to the real speaker of the house, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," Hannity said.

The Fox News host blasted Biden for his current positions and his campaign chaos.

"And he's adopted, yes, the crazy new green deal climate change nonsense, he's averaging about a flip-flop a week making the campaign spin and spin in a million different directions," Hannity said.

"Someone with no plan for our future and he has to run on the Biden-Obama record. $150 billion to mullahs in Iran, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more on poverty."

