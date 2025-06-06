Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Handful of House Democrats join Republicans in sanctuary city crackdown

Multiple Democrats break with party to support Republican-led immigration enforcement measures

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A pair of bills cracking down on sanctuary cities passed the House of Representatives this week — with the support of multiple Democrats.

On Thursday, the House passed a bill to withdraw Small Business Administration (SBA) services from jurisdictions that shelter illegal immigrants.

The legislation passed the House in a 211 to 199 vote, with five Democrats joining the GOP: Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Laura Gillen of New York, Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington.

DEMS FUME OVER 'DUE PROCESS' FOR ABREGO GARCIA DESPITE LONG HISTORY OF PARTY BUCKING THE LEGAL PRINCIPLE

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker Mike Johnson split

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, saw several members of his caucus vote with House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on sanctuary city bills. (Getty/AP)

That's despite House Democratic leaders urging lawmakers to vote against the bill.

SBA offices at the regional, district and local levels would be required to relocate if the administration publicly designated their locations as sanctuary jurisdictions.

"House Republicans are holding these cities accountable for their refusal to follow immigration law and protect their citizens," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the No. 3 House Republican, told Fox News Digital of the bill.

"Under President Trump, lawlessness that endangers the American people and prioritizes illegal aliens will not be rewarded with federal dollars and resources."

Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is among the Democrats who voted for both bills. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The second bill, which passed on Friday morning, would add explicit language banning people in the U.S. illegally from obtaining SBA loans.

Eight Democrats voted for that legislation — Perez, Cuellar, Gillen and Davis all voted for the bill, along with Reps. Tom Suozzi of New York, Josh Harder of California, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan.

House Democratic leaders did not appear to give their caucus guidance on how to vote for the bill.

MAXINE WATERS FLOATS DEPORTING MELANIA TRUMP IN ANTI-DOGE DIATRIBE

Rep. Laura Gillen at a campaign rally

Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., also voted for both pieces of legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

It is a sign of illegal immigration’s continued potency as a political issue, after proving key to Republicans’ victories in the House, Senate and White House last year.

The former bill was introduced by Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., and the latter by Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

