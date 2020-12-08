Gun rights group blast Biden’s HHS pick

A pro-gun group is not happy about President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, and is alleging that the administration will spend the next four years characterizing firearm ownership as a public health crisis.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation called the decision to nominate California Attorney General Becerra a “sharp turn to the far left.”

"Attorney General Becerra’s nomination means the next four years will be an administration pushing firearm ownership as a public health crisis and using the cover of a national health emergency to trample on Constitutional rights,” the group wrote in a press release. “The problem with Attorney General Becerra leading the nation’s health agency is that any issue he finds politically unfavorable can be labelled a public health crisis and be used to justify unprecedented restrictions on Constitutionally-protected individual liberties. Gun control advocates have been trying to do this for years, as if criminal activity could be cured with a pill.”

The group noted that Becerra has been involved in several California gun control lawsuits, including two that could have national repercussions. The state has among the most progressive gun control laws in the U.S., which Becerra is committing to defending.

Aside from Becerra, Biden’s nominee to serve as U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has called firearm-related fatalities a public health crisis.

Biden announced Becerra’s nomination on Monday, which was considered somewhat of a surprise.

Before becoming attorney general in California, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress and he succeeded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the state’s Attorney General.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would be the first Latino to run the department.

