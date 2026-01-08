Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Gubernatorial candidate in key 2028 White House election cycle state announces record fundraising haul

The Iowa gubernatorial election takes place in November 2026

By Elizabeth Elkind , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Trump attends Dover Air Force Base transfer as remains of Iowa Guardsmen killed in Syria return home Video

Trump attends Dover Air Force Base transfer as remains of Iowa Guardsmen killed in Syria return home

President Donald Trump joins military officials at Dover Air Force Base in Kent County, Delaware, for the solemn transfer of two U.S. soldiers killed in ISIS ambush in Syria.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An Iowa House Republican is announcing a record-setting fundraising haul in his quest for higher office.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, raised $4.3 million in seven months of campaigning for governor through 2025, with roughly 2,000 individual contributions.

It's the most a Republican candidate in Iowa has raised in an off-year without any major elections, his campaign told Fox News Digital.

REPUBLICAN SEN. JONI ERNST OF IOWA MAKES IT OFFICIAL: SHE'S NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION NEXT YEAR

Randy Feenstra of Iowa

Rep. Randy Feenstra speaks during Iowa’s Roast and Ride on Oct. 11, 2025, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. (Cody Scanlan/The Register/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

Whoever wins the governorship in Iowa this November will be a key player in the next presidential election cycle, when national attention will surge to Des Moines ahead of the Iowa caucuses in the race to replace President Donald Trump.

"Our campaign set this record of $4.3 million raised because Iowans believe in our vision to take our state to new heights and advance President Trump’s America First agenda in Iowa," Feenstra said in a statement.

Feenstra, a member of the influential House Agriculture and Ways and Means committees, was first elected to Congress in 2020.

He currently represents Iowa's heavily rural 4th Congressional District.

TOP GOP SENATOR STEPS UP EFFORTS TO PROTECT REPUBLICAN MAJORITY IN 2026 MIDTERMS

Kim Reynolds speaks

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Midwest lawmaker is considered the polling and fundraising frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in this year’s race to succeed retiring longtime GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

The conservative governor, who has served in office since 2017, announced last April that she wouldn’t seek re-election in 2026.

Also running for the Republican nomination are Adam Steen, former director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services; state Rep. Eddie Andrews, and former state Rep. Brad Sherman.

Iowa's state capitol

The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 9, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is seen as the frontrunner to become the gubernatorial Democratic nominee.

The Cook Report, a leading nonpartisan political handicapper, rates the Iowa gubernatorial race as Lean Republicans. Another top handicapper, Inside Elections, ranks the race as Likely Republican.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue