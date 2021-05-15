New group aims to fight cancel culture by giving 'woke left' a 'dose of their own medicine'

A new right-leaning group plans to fight against cancel culture by giving the "woke left" a "dose of their own medicine," its founder told Fox News.

The group, called Unsilenced Majority, was founded by Mike Davis, a former staffer for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Davis also runs a different group called the Article III Project, which "punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence" and began with the mission of supporting Trump-appointed judges. Davis told Fox News that Unsilenced Majority will use a similar approach in fighting against cancel culture.

"These corporations go woke because they have pressure from shareholders, they have pressure from the liberal media, they have pressure internally from within," Davis said. "What we want to do at Unsilenced Majority is to provide a counterbalance. And so these corporations understand that if they go woke there's gonna be consequences from everyday Americans."

Davis said that among Unsilenced Majority's tactics will be getting Americans to contact elected officials, corporations and others who engage in cancel culture and to pressure them to not go that route.

Unsilenced Majority's website says it will focus on "free expression without fear of retribution," "worker firings," "cancel culture in education" and "corporate wokeism."

"They want to censor people for exercising their constitutional rights. That's un-American. That's unacceptable in this country to do that," Davis said.

Also involved in Unsilenced Majority are Will Chamberlain as a senior counsel, Ian Prior as a spokesman, and Andy Surabian as a senior adviser. All three activists have been involved in the public debate on cancel culture. Prior specifically has been highly involved in recent months in fighting critical race theory in schools.

Many on the left say what the right calls "cancel culture" is actually just people being held accountable for their words and actions.

Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan, for example, said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., losing a book contract over his objections to two states' Electoral College slates and former President Trump losing his Twitter account after the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters were not necessarily bad things.

"You can call that cancel culture if you want. I call it responsibility," Sullivan wrote.

But Davis noted to Fox News that cancel culture doesn't just come for public figures but sometimes everyday Americans. And he said his group's goal is to ensure people aren't afraid to speak their minds because others may object to their opinions.

"We want to be able to go after the root of the problem, which is the left is canceling people with whom they disagree," Davis said. "So part of it is to use our platform to provide them a voice."